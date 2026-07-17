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Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Family Rift as More Children Drop the Pitt Surname

Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Family Rift as More Children Drop the Pitt Surname Knox Zahara Surname Name change

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Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Family Rift as More Children Drop the Pitt Surname

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children are increasingly stepping into adulthood on their own terms, with several publicly distancing themselves from their father through legal name changes and independent career choices, as the family’s long-running personal and legal dispute continues to attract global attention.

The latest development comes after court filings showed that daughter Zahara has completed a key procedural step in her request to legally remove “Pitt” from her surname, adding to a growing list of siblings who now publicly identify using only the Jolie family name.

Family dispute remains unresolved

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, once one of Hollywood’s most celebrated couples, have remained embroiled in legal battles since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their separation followed allegations by Angelina Jolie regarding an incident aboard a private flight involving Brad Pitt and members of their family. Brad Pitt has consistently denied the allegations through representatives, and the dispute has remained one of Hollywood’s most closely followed legal sagas.

Although earlier custody proceedings addressed arrangements for their children, all six are now adults, making their own personal and legal decisions.

In a recent interview, Jolie acknowledged that her children have helped her regain confidence after years of personal challenges.

“I think my fighting spirit is finally back,” she said, crediting her now-grown children for encouraging her.

Maddox takes legal step

The eldest child, Maddox, 24, was adopted by Jolie from Cambodia in 2002 before her relationship with Brad Pitt. Over the years, Maddox has largely stayed away from the Hollywood spotlight while pursuing higher education and personal interests.

Recent legal notices indicate he has initiated the process to formally use Maddox Chivan Jolie, removing Pitt from his legal surname.

Pax keeps a low profile

Pax, 22, adopted from Vietnam in 2007, has similarly maintained a relatively private life despite growing up in one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

Known for occasionally assisting his mother on creative projects, Pax has remained largely absent from public interviews, though he continues to support Jolie during film premieres and public appearances.

Zahara moves closer to legal name change

Among the latest developments is Zahara, 21, who recently cleared an important legal requirement in California’s name-change process.

Court records show publication requirements for her petition have been completed ahead of a scheduled hearing later this year.

If approved, her legal name would officially become Zahara Marley Jolie. The Spelman College graduate had already attracted attention when she was introduced during her graduation ceremony without using Pitt’s surname.

Angelina Jolie has often spoken proudly about Zahara’s Ethiopian heritage and her daughter’s connection to African culture.

Shiloh pursues dance career

Shiloh, 20, became the first of the siblings to formally seek removal of Pitt from her surname after reaching adulthood. Beyond legal matters, Shiloh has focused intensely on professional dance, training at one of Los Angeles’ leading dance studios.

She has also appeared in music-related projects, signaling growing interest in entertainment while maintaining a relatively private personal life.

Knox embraces sports

The younger twin, Knox, recently celebrated adulthood while balancing athletics with his education. Reports indicate he has developed a strong interest in Muay Thai, regularly participating in training sessions while keeping a low public profile.

During his recent graduation ceremony, he was also identified using the Jolie surname.

Vivienne follows her mother into theater

Vivienne, Knox’s twin sister, has already begun building experience in the entertainment industry. She worked alongside Jolie during the Broadway production of The Outsiders, serving as an assistant on the acclaimed musical.

Jolie has publicly praised Vivienne’s behind-the-scenes dedication, describing her daughter as someone more interested in supporting creative work than seeking attention herself.

The production’s official playbill listed her as Vivienne Jolie, reflecting the name she now uses professionally.

Public interest continues

The evolving relationship between Pitt and his children has remained a subject of intense media attention, particularly as multiple siblings publicly adopt the Jolie surname.

Supporters of both actors continue to debate the family situation online, while those close to the former couple have offered differing perspectives on the reasons behind the estrangement.

Neither Pitt nor Jolie has publicly commented in detail on the individual name-change decisions made by their children.

For now, the six siblings appear focused on education, creative careers, philanthropy and personal development, choosing increasingly independent identities while one of Hollywood’s most closely watched family stories continues to unfold.

  • Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Family Rift as More Children Drop the Pitt Surname Knox Zahara Surname Name change
  • Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Family Rift as More Children Drop the Pitt Surname Knox Zahara Surname Name change

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