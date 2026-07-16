Google Loses Final EU Appeal as €4.1 Billion Android Antitrust Fine Stands

Google continues to face investigations under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Regulators are examining whether the company unfairly prioritizes its own products in search results and whether restrictions within the Google Play Store limit developers’ ability to offer alternative payment options.

Google has suffered a major legal setback after Europe’s highest court upheld a €4.1 billion ($4.67 billion) antitrust fine linked to its Android mobile operating system, bringing one of the European Union’s longest-running competition cases to a close.

The ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) dismisses the appeals filed by Google and its parent company, Alphabet, confirming that the company abused the dominant position of Android to strengthen the reach of its own search and browser services.

The judgment marks the end of years of legal challenges over a case that has become one of the most significant antitrust actions ever taken against a global technology company.

EU court backs landmark competition ruling

The case dates back to 2018, when the European Commission imposed what was then the largest antitrust penalty in its history. Regulators argued that Google required smartphone manufacturers and mobile network operators to pre-install Google Search, Chrome, and other Google applications on Android devices sold across Europe.

According to the European Commission, those contractual arrangements limited consumer choice and reduced opportunities for competing search engines and browser developers.

The original penalty of €4.34 billion was later reduced by a lower EU court in 2022 to €4.1 billion after reassessing parts of the Commission’s calculations. However, the court maintained that Google’s conduct violated European competition rules.

Thursday’s ruling confirms that decision, stating that the lower court correctly evaluated the anti-competitive effects of Google’s Android agreements and the financial penalty imposed.

Android practices under scrutiny

European regulators argued that Android’s overwhelming market share, exceeding 80% in several European countries during the period investigated, allowed Google to reinforce its already dominant search business.

By tying the installation of Google Search and Chrome to Android licensing agreements, authorities said competitors found it increasingly difficult to gain visibility on mobile devices.

The European Commission also ordered Google to change its business practices within 90 days following the original decision.

Google has since modified its licensing arrangements in Europe, allowing Android users greater flexibility to choose default search engines and browsers during device setup.

Google defends Android ecosystem

Following the judgment, Google reiterated that Android remains an open platform benefiting consumers, developers, and hardware manufacturers.

The company said it had already adapted its commercial agreements after the Commission’s original ruling in 2018 and remains focused on maintaining Android as a free, open-source operating system that supports innovation across the mobile ecosystem.

Despite those changes, the latest court ruling effectively closes Google’s legal options in the Android antitrust case.

Big Tech remains under EU spotlight

The Android ruling is only one chapter in Google’s broader regulatory challenges across Europe.

The company previously lost another major appeal concerning its comparison shopping business, where European regulators imposed a multibillion-euro fine over allegations that Google favored its own shopping services in search results.

Meanwhile, Google continues to face investigations under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Regulators are examining whether the company unfairly prioritizes its own products in search results and whether restrictions within the Google Play Store limit developers’ ability to offer alternative payment options.

The European Commission has increasingly shifted from traditional antitrust enforcement toward new legislation such as the DMA and the Digital Services Act, aimed at regulating the market power of major technology companies.

The broader regulatory push extends beyond Google, with companies including Apple and Meta also facing scrutiny over competition, digital marketplaces and platform practices.

The latest ruling reinforces the European Union’s commitment to maintaining stricter oversight of dominant technology firms, even as tensions continue between European regulators and U.S. technology companies over digital competition policies and regulatory enforcement.