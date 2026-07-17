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KuCoin to Stream Official Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 Livestream on App

KuCoin to Stream Official Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 Livestream on App

EDM

KuCoin to Stream Official Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 Livestream on App

Sound Plunge

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Cryptocurrency platform KuCoin has announced that it will exclusively host the official Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 livestream on its mobile application, allowing electronic dance music fans worldwide to experience one of the world’s biggest festivals from anywhere.

The livestream will feature performances from the festival’s iconic Mainstage and Freedom Stage across both festival weekends, further strengthening KuCoin’s partnership with Tomorrowland as its Official Exclusive Crypto Exchange and Crypto Payments Partner.

Tomorrowland 2026 reaches a global audience

Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 takes place over two weekends, July 17–19 and July 24–26, in Boom, Belgium.

Fans using the KuCoin App will be able to watch live performances from many of electronic music’s biggest stars, including: David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris, Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Alok, Sebastian Ingrosso and The Chainsmokers.

The livestream aims to make the globally celebrated music festival accessible to audiences who are unable to attend the event in person.

Users can access the dedicated Tomorrowland page within the KuCoin App to follow the live broadcasts throughout the festival.

Six days of live performances

According to KuCoin, the official livestream will follow this schedule (UTC):

  • July 17: 14:00 – 01:00
  • July 18: 14:00 – 01:00
  • July 19: 14:00 – 00:00
  • July 24: 14:00 – 01:00
  • July 25: 14:00 – 01:00
  • July 26: 14:00 – 00:00

The extensive coverage is expected to deliver continuous access to headline performances, stage productions, and festival highlights across both weekends.

Partnership goes beyond livestreaming

The livestream forms part of a broader multi-year collaboration between KuCoin and Tomorrowland.

Beyond broadcasting the performances, the partnership also includes several on-site activations during the festival, including the launch of the Celestia Stage, the return of the KuCoin Guardians, and special celebrations marking KuCoin’s ninth anniversary on July 24.

The collaboration reflects both organizations’ focus on combining technology, entertainment and community engagement.

KuCoin said the partnership is designed to bridge digital innovation with live cultural experiences while expanding access for global audiences.

KuCoin highlights technology and accessibility

Commenting on the announcement, BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, said the livestream aligns with the company’s goal of connecting people through trusted technology.

He noted that Tomorrowland has built its reputation on creativity, music and bringing people together, adding that integrating the official livestream into the KuCoin App allows the platform’s international community to participate regardless of geographical location.

The initiative also represents another step in KuCoin’s broader strategy of supporting entertainment and Web3 experiences alongside its cryptocurrency services.

Tomorrowland’s global expansion continues

Founded by Belgian brothers Manu and Michiel Beers, Tomorrowland has grown into one of the world’s most recognized music festival brands.

The 2026 edition introduces the “Consciencia” theme, beginning a multi-year narrative centered around six fundamental human emotions. The storyline will extend across future Tomorrowland festivals in Belgium, Brazil and Thailand through 2027.

While KuCoin will provide livestream access through its application, Tomorrowland is also making the festival available through its official website, mobile app, and One World Radio, which will provide more than 13 hours of daily live coverage throughout the festival.

One World Radio will also broadcast exclusive programming from DreamVille’s opening party, known as The Gathering, before each festival weekend.

Music meets digital innovation

The collaboration highlights how major entertainment events are increasingly embracing digital platforms to reach broader audiences.

With millions of fans expected to follow Tomorrowland online, KuCoin’s integration of the official livestream into its app represents another example of technology companies expanding beyond traditional financial services into lifestyle and entertainment experiences.

As Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 prepares to welcome thousands of festival-goers in person, the partnership ensures millions more can join virtually, reinforcing the festival’s global appeal while showcasing how digital platforms continue to reshape live event experiences.

  • KuCoin to Stream Official Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 Livestream on App
  • KuCoin to Stream Official Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 Livestream on App

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