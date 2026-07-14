Kim Kardashian Shares Family Vacation Photos with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian has offered her most personal look yet into her relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, sharing vacation photographs that show the seven-time world champion spending time with her and her children during a family getaway in Idaho.

The SKIMS founder posted a collection of images on Instagram from a lakeside holiday, captioning the gallery, “Summers at the lake with my favorite people.” Among the highlights was a selfie featuring Kardashian, Hamilton and her daughter Chicago, marking one of the first publicly shared images of the racing driver alongside one of Kim Kardashian’s children.

The photos have quickly drawn attention from fans, who see the post as another sign that the celebrity couple’s relationship continues to grow stronger.

Family getaway includes Hamilton

The vacation brought together Kardashian’s four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with former husband Kanye “Ye” West.

Several photographs captured the family enjoying outdoor activities during the Fourth of July celebrations, joined by Khloé Kardashian and her children, True and Tatum Thompson.

One notable image showed Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton posing with Chicago against a backdrop of pine trees, while another featured the pair dressed in matching racing-inspired outfits alongside the children.

The relaxed family setting represents a more personal chapter in the couple’s relationship after months of public appearances together.

Subtle Formula 1 tribute

The vacation also featured a nod to Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career.

In one photograph, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian wore sweatshirts bearing Lewis Hamilton’s surname and his famous racing number 44 while playing pickleball.

Hamilton currently competes for Ferrari after making his high-profile switch to the Italian team ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The racing-themed clothing further highlighted the connection between Kardashian’s family life and Hamilton’s sporting career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Relationship has become increasingly public

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were first linked romantically earlier this year after being spotted together at several public events. Since then, the pair have made multiple appearances together, including at the Monaco Grand Prix, where Kardashian was present as Hamilton secured a podium finish for Ferrari.

They have also been photographed enjoying beach vacations, Broadway performances, and bike rides through New York City, with social media increasingly documenting their time together.

Industry observers note that while the couple initially kept their relationship relatively private, recent posts suggest they have become more comfortable sharing moments from their personal lives.

Hamilton jokes about relationship

Lewis Hamilton recently addressed his relationship with Kim Kardashian in a light-hearted exchange during a media interview.

When asked whether his improved Formula 1 performances this season were inspired by driving a faster car or by having a new girlfriend, Hamilton jokingly replied, “Of course, Kim.”

The comment quickly circulated across social media, adding further attention to one of entertainment and sport’s most talked-about celebrity couples.

Sources describe relationship as ‘easy’

People close to the pair have described the relationship as relaxed and well-balanced. According to reports, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton had known each other before they began dating, making the transition into a relationship feel natural.

Those familiar with the couple have suggested they share similar ambitions and lifestyles while supporting each other’s demanding careers.

Hamilton remains one of Formula 1’s biggest global stars, while Kardashian continues expanding her business ventures through SKIMS, television projects and legal advocacy.

Busy schedules, shared moments

Despite maintaining hectic professional calendars, both Kardashian and Hamilton have continued to make time for family trips and public outings.

For Kardashian, family remains central to her public image, with frequent appearances by her children across social media and on The Kardashians.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has often spoken about balancing his racing commitments with his personal life and philanthropic work.

The latest lakeside photographs offer another glimpse into how the two have blended their worlds, with Hamilton appearing increasingly comfortable alongside Kardashian’s family.

While neither has publicly discussed long-term plans, the newest vacation album suggests their relationship continues to move forward, with family moments now becoming part of their shared story.