Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Kim Kardashian Shares Family Vacation Photos with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian Shares Family Vacation Photos with Lewis Hamilton Chicago West

E! News

Kim Kardashian Shares Family Vacation Photos with Lewis Hamilton

Plunge Sports

By

Published on

Kim Kardashian has offered her most personal look yet into her relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, sharing vacation photographs that show the seven-time world champion spending time with her and her children during a family getaway in Idaho.

The SKIMS founder posted a collection of images on Instagram from a lakeside holiday, captioning the gallery, “Summers at the lake with my favorite people.” Among the highlights was a selfie featuring Kardashian, Hamilton and her daughter Chicago, marking one of the first publicly shared images of the racing driver alongside one of Kim Kardashian’s children.

The photos have quickly drawn attention from fans, who see the post as another sign that the celebrity couple’s relationship continues to grow stronger.

Family getaway includes Hamilton

The vacation brought together Kardashian’s four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with former husband Kanye “Ye” West.

Several photographs captured the family enjoying outdoor activities during the Fourth of July celebrations, joined by Khloé Kardashian and her children, True and Tatum Thompson.

One notable image showed Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton posing with Chicago against a backdrop of pine trees, while another featured the pair dressed in matching racing-inspired outfits alongside the children.

The relaxed family setting represents a more personal chapter in the couple’s relationship after months of public appearances together.

Subtle Formula 1 tribute

The vacation also featured a nod to Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career.

In one photograph,  Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian wore sweatshirts bearing Lewis Hamilton’s surname and his famous racing number 44 while playing pickleball.

Hamilton currently competes for Ferrari after making his high-profile switch to the Italian team ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The racing-themed clothing further highlighted the connection between Kardashian’s family life and Hamilton’s sporting career.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Relationship has become increasingly public

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were first linked romantically earlier this year after being spotted together at several public events. Since then, the pair have made multiple appearances together, including at the Monaco Grand Prix, where Kardashian was present as Hamilton secured a podium finish for Ferrari.

They have also been photographed enjoying beach vacations, Broadway performances, and bike rides through New York City, with social media increasingly documenting their time together.

Industry observers note that while the couple initially kept their relationship relatively private, recent posts suggest they have become more comfortable sharing moments from their personal lives.

Hamilton jokes about relationship

Lewis Hamilton recently addressed his relationship with Kim Kardashian in a light-hearted exchange during a media interview.

When asked whether his improved Formula 1 performances this season were inspired by driving a faster car or by having a new girlfriend, Hamilton jokingly replied, “Of course, Kim.”

The comment quickly circulated across social media, adding further attention to one of entertainment and sport’s most talked-about celebrity couples.

Sources describe relationship as ‘easy’

People close to the pair have described the relationship as relaxed and well-balanced. According to reports, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton had known each other before they began dating, making the transition into a relationship feel natural.

Those familiar with the couple have suggested they share similar ambitions and lifestyles while supporting each other’s demanding careers.

Hamilton remains one of Formula 1’s biggest global stars, while Kardashian continues expanding her business ventures through SKIMS, television projects and legal advocacy.

Busy schedules, shared moments

Despite maintaining hectic professional calendars, both Kardashian and Hamilton have continued to make time for family trips and public outings.

For Kardashian, family remains central to her public image, with frequent appearances by her children across social media and on The Kardashians.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has often spoken about balancing his racing commitments with his personal life and philanthropic work.

The latest lakeside photographs offer another glimpse into how the two have blended their worlds, with Hamilton appearing increasingly comfortable alongside Kardashian’s family.

While neither has publicly discussed long-term plans, the newest vacation album suggests their relationship continues to move forward, with family moments now becoming part of their shared story.

  • Kim Kardashian Shares Family Vacation Photos with Lewis Hamilton Chicago West
  • Kim Kardashian Shares Family Vacation Photos with Lewis Hamilton Chicago West

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Prime Video Sets November Premiere for Authorized Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’ Jaalen Best Michael B. Jordan Lonnie Ali

Amazon MGM

Prime Video Sets November Premiere for Authorized Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’
By July 14, 2026
Sacha Baron Cohen Revives Ali G at Wimbledon as Secret Movie Fuels Comeback Buzz

Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen Revives Ali G at Wimbledon as Secret Movie Fuels Comeback Buzz
By July 14, 2026
Tom Cruise Undergoes Dramatic Transformation in ‘Digger’ as First Trailer Unveils Alejandro Iñárritu’s Political Satire

Movies & Documentaries

Tom Cruise Undergoes Dramatic Transformation in ‘Digger’ as First Trailer Unveils Alejandro Iñárritu’s Political Satire
By July 13, 2026
Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships Lucy Liu Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf Sigourney Weaver

E! News

Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships
By July 13, 2026
Olivia Wilde’s ‘The Invite’ Wins Early Praise as Seth Rogen-Led Comedy Sparks Oscar Buzz Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton

A24

Olivia Wilde’s ‘The Invite’ Wins Early Praise as Seth Rogen-Led Comedy Sparks Oscar Buzz
By July 13, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Ultra Rumored for 2026 Launch as Leaks Reveal

Apple

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Ultra Rumored for 2026 Launch as Leaks Reveal
By July 14, 2026
Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Again as Apple’s Trade Secrets Lawsuit Against OpenAI Escalates Scam Altman

News

Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Again as Apple’s Trade Secrets Lawsuit Against OpenAI Escalates
By July 14, 2026
Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Grace Skies in August 2026, With Stunning Sunset Views Across Europe NASA

News

Rare Total Solar Eclipse to Grace Skies in August 2026, With Stunning Sunset Views Across Europe
By July 13, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Future Drops 22-Track ‘The Real Me,’ Eyes Another Billboard No. 1 Album Drake Track Radio

Album Drop

Future Drops 22-Track ‘The Real Me,’ Eyes Another Billboard No. 1 Album
Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash Gianni Infantino

News

Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash
Grey's Anatomy Patrick Dempsey Rules Out Maine Senate Bid, Says His Greatest Service Is Outside Politics

News

Patrick Dempsey Rules Out Maine Senate Bid, Says His Greatest Service Is Outside Politics
FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign AFA Messi

FIFA World Cup

FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign
Jermaine Dupri files $18 million lawsuit against Sony Music over unpaid royalties Mariah Carey, Usher So So Def

Music Disputes

Jermaine Dupri files $18 million lawsuit against Sony Music over unpaid royalties
Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny After Verbal Missteps at NATO Summit in Turkey Islamic Republic of Japan to referring to Zelensky as President Putin. 

Trump Presidency

Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny After Verbal Missteps at NATO Summit in Turkey
Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team Silverstone British GP PAddock

News

Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team
Kylian Mbappé Condemns Racist Abuse from Paraguayan Senator Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla FIFA French

FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappé Condemns Racist Abuse from Paraguayan Senator
Tesla Stock Could Gain 20% as Wall Street Weighs Potential SpaceX Merger Elon Musk

Business

Tesla Stock Could Gain 20% as Wall Street Weighs Potential SpaceX Merger
Donald Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift

News

Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift
Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle 14th Amendment

immigration Politics

Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle
Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message Champagnemamiabi Abi

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message
Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform

Artificial Intelligence

Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform
Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Drake in Kendrick Lamar rivalry LeBron James N3on Livestream

Hip Hop/ Rap

Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Drake in Kendrick Lamar rivalry
Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil
Portugal’s World Cup Dream Ends as Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out in Tears, Roberto Martinez Resigns Spain Mikel Merino

FIFA World Cup

Portugal’s World Cup Dream Ends as Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out in Tears, Roberto Martinez Resigns
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage

E! News

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage
Dune Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet Timothée Chalamet Zendaya Robert Pattinson Denis Villeneuve Frank Herbert

Book Adaptation

Dune: Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet
Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery

Artificial Intelligence

Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery
Trump’s Plan to Display $400 Million Air Force One at Presidential Library Qatari Jet Boeing 747

News

Trump’s Plan to Display $400 Million Air Force One at Presidential Library
New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories Ken Regan Madonna: Into the Groove Sean penn

Pop Music

New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories
Neymar Retires From International Football After Brazil’s Shock World Cup Exit Norway Erling Haaland

FIFA World Cup

Neymar Retires From International Football After Brazil’s Shock World Cup Exit
To Top
Loading...