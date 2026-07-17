Andrew Garfield Leads England’s Historic Peasant Revolt in ‘The Uprising’

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Paul Greengrass, known for directing Captain Phillips, United 93, Jason Bourne, and News of the World, has written, directed, and produced the film.

Andrew Garfield takes on one of the most intense roles of his career in “The Uprising,” a sweeping historical drama directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Greengrass. The newly released trailer offers audiences a first look at Garfield as a humble farmer who transforms into the leader of a nationwide rebellion against the rule of King Richard II.

Scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11, the film revisits the 1381 Peasants’ Revolt, one of the defining uprisings in medieval English history, blending large-scale battle sequences with an emotional story of grief, justice and resistance.

Andrew Garfield plays a reluctant revolutionary

In The Uprising, Andrew Garfield portrays Ploughman, a common farmer devastated by the aftermath of the Black Death. As England struggles to recover from the plague, ordinary people face crushing taxes imposed to finance the ongoing Hundred Years’ War.

The trailer follows Ploughman’s transformation from a grieving villager into the unlikely leader of a mass rebellion against the Crown.

Early scenes depict communities burdened by poverty and oppression before escalating into widespread resistance. Andrew Garfield’s character rallies thousands with speeches calling for freedom and equality, declaring that lasting peace can only come through justice.

The Uprising trailer culminates in dramatic battle sequences featuring cavalry charges, burning villages, and large-scale confrontations between peasants and royal forces.

Paul Greengrass returns to historical storytelling

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Paul Greengrass, known for directing Captain Phillips, United 93, Jason Bourne, and News of the World, has written, directed, and produced the film.

Greengrass has previously explained that the project explores themes that continue to resonate today, including economic inequality, abuse of political power and the struggle for social justice.

By placing a historical uprising at the centre of the story, the filmmaker aims to examine how ordinary citizens respond when pushed beyond their limits.

The film marks another ambitious historical project for Paul Greengrass following his recent disaster thriller The Lost Bus.

Star-studded ensemble joins Garfield

Alongside Garfield, The Uprising features an impressive supporting cast that includes: Jamie Bell, Thomasin McKenzie, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Jonny Lee Miller, Katherine Waterston, Woody Norman and Sky Yang.

The ensemble portrays nobles, soldiers and villagers caught in one of England’s most turbulent political conflicts.

The production is backed by Focus Features, with Jason Blum, Gregory Goodman, Joanna Kaye, Joe Neurauter and Lars Sylvest among the producers.

Historical drama meets emotional character study

Rather than focusing solely on warfare, the trailer emphasizes the emotional journey of Garfield’s character.

After losing his family during the plague, Ploughman initially appears broken by grief before finding purpose in defending those suffering under harsh taxation and exploitation.

The film explores how personal tragedy can evolve into collective resistance, presenting the uprising as both a political movement and a deeply human story.

Greengrass balances intimate character moments with large-scale action, creating a cinematic experience that combines historical authenticity with emotional storytelling.

Garfield continues impressive career run

Andrew Garfield has built a reputation for delivering emotionally layered performances across multiple genres. The two-time Academy Award nominee recently appeared in The Magic Faraway Tree, alongside Claire Foy, while his recent filmography also includes We Live in Time, After the Hunt, tick, tick… BOOM!, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

His performance in The Uprising positions him in another physically demanding and emotionally complex role that could generate awards-season attention.

A timely story of resistance

Although set more than six centuries ago, The Uprising tackles themes that remain relevant today, including wealth inequality, political accountability and the power of ordinary people to challenge authority.

The trailer suggests the film will combine historical spectacle with modern social relevance, making it one of the year’s most anticipated period dramas.

With Greengrass behind the camera and Garfield leading an accomplished ensemble, The Uprising promises an emotionally charged retelling of one of England’s most significant historical rebellions when it arrives in cinemas this September.