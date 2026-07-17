Obsidian Returns to Fallout as Bethesda Unveils Franchise’s Future

Bethesda Game Studios has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for its biggest gaming franchises, confirming that Fallout 5 is officially in preproduction while revealing multiple Fallout projects, remastered classics, and fresh updates on The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield.

The announcement provides one of the clearest pictures yet of Bethesda’s long-term development strategy as the studio continues to navigate significant changes within Microsoft’s Xbox gaming division.

Fallout 5 officially enters preproduction

Bethesda confirmed that Fallout 5 is now in the preproduction phase, describing the title as the franchise’s long-term destination. The upcoming role-playing game will be developed using Creation Engine 3, Bethesda’s next-generation game engine that will also power The Elder Scrolls VI.

While the studio did not reveal a launch window, it reiterated that Fallout 5 remains a future priority after development on The Elder Scrolls VI reaches completion.

The confirmation follows earlier comments from Bethesda executives indicating that Fallout 5 would arrive only after the next Elder Scrolls installment.

Fallout universe expands with multiple projects

Beyond Fallout 5, Bethesda confirmed several additional projects designed to expand the post-apocalyptic franchise.

Among the biggest announcements are official remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas, two of the series’ most celebrated entries.

Rumors surrounding a Fallout 3 remake have circulated since internal Microsoft documents surfaced during court proceedings in 2023, but this marks Bethesda’s first official confirmation. No release dates were announced for either remaster.

The studio also confirmed that Obsidian Entertainment is developing a brand-new Fallout project in partnership with Bethesda, although further details remain under wraps.

Obsidian previously developed the critically acclaimed Fallout: New Vegas, making the collaboration especially significant for longtime fans.

Fallout 76 and Fallout Shelter continue growing

Bethesda also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting existing Fallout titles.

Fallout 76 will receive a major expansion titled Raven Rock in 2027. The storyline is described as a prequel to Fallout 3, exploring events before players first entered the Capital Wasteland.

Meanwhile, Fallout Shelter will continue receiving seasonal updates and fresh content.

The company also revealed that an unscripted television adaptation based on the mobile game is currently being developed with Amazon.

Instead of hosting its traditional Fallout Day broadcast this year, Bethesda plans to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary in 2027 with a live event in Washington, D.C.

Elder Scrolls VI remains Bethesda’s top priority

While Fallout generated much of the excitement, Bethesda emphasized that The Elder Scrolls VI remains its primary development focus.

According to the studio, most of its development team is currently dedicated to building the long-awaited fantasy RPG.

Developers stated that the game has reached planned internal milestones and that the team is actively playing and refining the project.

Bethesda also announced closer collaboration with ZeniMax Online Studios, the team behind The Elder Scrolls Online, to strengthen future Elder Scrolls experiences across the franchise.

Starfield continues with Year 3 roadmap

Bethesda confirmed it is far from finished with Starfield, despite mixed reactions following the game’s launch.

The studio outlined plans for the title’s third year, promising new story content, gameplay improvements and additional updates before launching fresh Starborn content in 2027.

Creation Engine 3 will serve as the technological foundation for both Starfield’s continued evolution and Bethesda’s future releases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethesda Game Studios (@bethesdagamestudios)

Expansion plans amid Xbox restructuring

The announcement arrives during a period of major restructuring within Microsoft’s gaming business.

Xbox recently announced significant workforce reductions affecting thousands of employees across its gaming division, including several Bethesda-owned studios.

Industry observers view Bethesda’s roadmap as a signal that Microsoft’s biggest franchises—including Fallout and The Elder Scrolls—remain central to Xbox’s long-term gaming strategy despite ongoing organizational changes.

For fans, the message is clear: Bethesda’s flagship worlds are not slowing down, with new adventures, classic remasters and expanded universes planned well into the coming years.