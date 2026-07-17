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‘God of War’ Recasts Kratos After Ryan Hurst’s On-Set Injury Delays Prime Video Series

‘God of War’ Recasts Kratos After Ryan Hurst’s On-Set Injury Delays Prime Video Series Amazon MGM

Amazon MGM

‘God of War’ Recasts Kratos After Ryan Hurst’s On-Set Injury Delays Prime Video Series

Outside the franchise, Ryan Hurst is known for roles in “The Walking Dead,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” and Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film “The Odyssey.”
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Prime Video’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of God of War has suffered a major production setback after lead actor Ryan Hurst was forced to leave the project following an on-set injury. The streaming platform will now recast the iconic role of Kratos, requiring portions of the series to be reshot before filming resumes.

The move comes just months after Prime Video unveiled a first look at Hurst as the legendary Spartan warrior, generating excitement among fans of the acclaimed PlayStation franchise.

Injury Forces Major Production Change

Ryan Hurst had been cast as Kratos, the central character in Amazon MGM Studios’ adaptation of Sony’s blockbuster video game series. However, production encountered difficulties after Hurst sustained an injury during filming earlier this year.

While the studio has not officially disclosed the nature of the incident, reports indicate the injury occurred while filming a stunt sequence, making it impossible for the actor to continue in the physically demanding role.

Amazon Prime Video has not issued an official statement regarding the recasting but has confirmed that a new actor will assume the role of Kratos.

The decision means previously completed scenes featuring Hurst will now need to be filmed again with his replacement.

New Kratos to Join Established Cast

Once the new lead actor is selected, production is expected to resume later this year.

The series already features an extensive supporting cast, including: Callum Vinson as Atreus, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka as Brok and Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur.

The cast includes several key characters from Norse mythology featured in the most recent installments of the video game franchise.

Story Adapts Modern ‘God of War’ Games

Rather than retelling Kratos’ original Greek mythology saga, the television series focuses on the narrative introduced in the 2018 reboot and its sequel. The story follows Kratos as he attempts to guide his young son Atreus while navigating a dangerous world populated by Norse gods and mythical creatures.

According to the official synopsis, father and son embark on a journey to fulfill the final wish of Atreus’ mother, Faye, whose ashes they seek to scatter from the highest peak in the realms.

Throughout the journey, Kratos struggles to become a better father while Atreus learns about his own destiny and divine heritage.

Ryan Hurst Had Prior ‘God of War’ Connection

Although Hurst will no longer portray Kratos on screen, he remains closely associated with the franchise.

The actor previously voiced Thor in the critically acclaimed video game “God of War: Ragnarok,” earning praise from fans for his performance.

Outside the franchise, Ryan Hurst is known for roles in “The Walking Dead,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” and Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film “The Odyssey.”

Amazon Remains Committed to Two Seasons

Despite the unexpected production delay, Amazon remains committed to the ambitious adaptation.

The company has already ordered two seasons of “God of War,” underscoring its confidence in the franchise’s long-term potential.

The series is being written and overseen by Ronald D. Moore, who serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner under his Tall Ship Productions banner.

The first two episodes will be directed by Frederick E.O. Toye, with production backed by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and PlayStation Productions.

Fans Await New Face of Kratos

With production expected to resume once a replacement is cast, attention has shifted toward who will inherit one of gaming’s most recognizable roles.

Kratos has become one of PlayStation’s defining characters over the past two decades, making the casting decision particularly significant for fans eager to see the beloved franchise translated to live action.

Although the injury has delayed the project, Prime Video appears determined to move forward, ensuring the adaptation remains on course for its planned multi-season run.

  • ‘God of War’ Recasts Kratos After Ryan Hurst’s On-Set Injury Delays Prime Video Series Amazon MGM
  • ‘God of War’ Recasts Kratos After Ryan Hurst’s On-Set Injury Delays Prime Video Series Amazon MGM

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