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Warner Bros Delays ‘The Batman Part II’ to 2028, Unveils First Robert Pattinson Footage

Warner Bros Delays ‘The Batman Part II’ to 2028, Unveils First Robert Pattinson Footage Matt Reeves James Gunn

DC Studios

Warner Bros Delays ‘The Batman Part II’ to 2028, Unveils First Robert Pattinson Footage

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Warner Bros has officially postponed Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated The Batman Part 2, pushing its theatrical release to February 18, 2028, while offering fans their first glimpse of Robert Pattinson back in the iconic cape and cowl.

The announcement ends months of speculation surrounding the sequel’s timeline and comes with the release of a short camera test video featuring Pattinson’s return as Gotham City’s Dark Knight. The new launch date means nearly six years will have passed since the original The Batman premiered in March 2022.

The delay also reshapes Warner Bros’ upcoming theatrical calendar as the studio reorganises several major releases.

Batman sequel gets another release delay

The Batman Part 2 was originally slated for release in October 2026 before being moved to October 2027. The latest postponement shifts the film into the lucrative Presidents’ Day holiday weekend in early 2028.

Director Matt Reeves revealed the updated release date alongside the first behind-the-scenes footage, though plot details remain tightly guarded. Warner Bros has indicated the additional time will primarily support the film’s extensive post-production process, allowing Reeves to complete the ambitious sequel according to his creative vision.

The original The Batman became both a critical and commercial success, earning praise for its darker detective-driven storytelling and Pattinson’s grounded portrayal of Bruce Wayne.

Star-studded cast expands Gotham

Returning alongside Robert Pattinson are Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (The Penguin), and Brian Tyree Henry, who reprises his role as Gotham police officer Jim Gordon.

The sequel also introduces several high-profile additions, including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, veteran actor Charles Dance, and German actor Sebastian Koch. Their characters remain under wraps as Warner Bros continues to keep the storyline confidential.

Matt Reeves once again co-wrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin, who collaborated on the first film.

Although the studio has remained silent on story details, industry observers expect the sequel to further expand Matt Reeves’ grounded Batman universe established through the original film and HBO’s The Penguin series.

James Gunn defends the lengthy gap

The repeated delays have disappointed many Batman fans, but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn previously defended the extended production schedule, noting that long waits between blockbuster sequels are not uncommon.

James Gunn pointed to several successful franchises that experienced lengthy breaks, including Avatar, Top Gun, Alien, The Incredibles, and Guardians of the Galaxy, arguing that quality filmmaking often requires patience.

The studio appears determined to prioritise production quality over rushing the sequel to cinemas.

Warner Bros reshuffles major film slate

The Batman delay has triggered broader scheduling changes across Warner Bros’ release calendar.

J.J. Abrams’ upcoming original science-fiction project, The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, has moved from November 2026 to October 1, 2027, taking over Batman’s former release slot.

The studio reportedly wants additional post-production time to prepare large-format IMAX 70mm prints for Abrams’ ambitious film, which has been described as a large-scale, all-audience cinematic event.

Meanwhile, Sam Esmail’s thriller Panic Carefully, led by Julia Roberts, has shifted from February 2027 to April 9, 2027, while New Line horror sequel Revenge of La Llorona moves forward to occupy the February release window.

The reshuffle reflects Warner Bros’ effort to optimise release dates for its biggest theatrical projects while avoiding direct competition where possible.

First footage fuels anticipation

Although brief, the newly released camera test has already generated excitement among Batman fans eager to see Pattinson return after years of waiting.

The footage offers only a stylised glimpse of the costume and character rather than revealing any story elements, but it signals that production is steadily moving forward.

The sequel’s extended timeline also allows Reeves to continue building what has become one of DC’s most critically acclaimed standalone franchises.

With new cast members joining Gotham, a carefully crafted production schedule and Warner Bros positioning the film during a major holiday release frame, The Batman Part II (The Batman Part 2) is shaping up to be one of the studio’s biggest cinematic events when it finally arrives in February 2028.

  • Warner Bros Delays ‘The Batman Part II’ to 2028, Unveils First Robert Pattinson Footage Matt Reeves James Gunn
  • Warner Bros Delays ‘The Batman Part II’ to 2028, Unveils First Robert Pattinson Footage Matt Reeves James Gunn

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