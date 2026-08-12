Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean’s long-awaited Fugees reunion at Diaspora Calling! ended in chaos after the festival was forced to stop the performance at 11 pm, leaving fans furious. A highly anticipated Fugees reunion turned into a bitter disappointment for some fans after Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean were abruptly cut off during their headline performance at the Diaspora Calling! festival in Milton Keynes, England.

Hill and Jean took the stage at the Milton Keynes National Bowl on Friday, August 7, as part of the festival celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Fugees’ landmark album The Score. But barely an hour into their scheduled performance, the concert was abruptly halted due to venue licensing restrictions.

The microphones were reportedly switched off while Jean was still addressing the audience.

Fugees reunion ends in abrupt shutdown

The Fugees were scheduled to perform for around two hours, with the planned set reportedly including appearances from Tiwa Savage, Gunna and Little Simz.

Instead, the performance ended at approximately 11 pm because the venue was legally required to stop live entertainment at that time.

A message displayed on the giant screens told concertgoers that the show had to end because of licensing requirements. Jean later acknowledged the disappointment, saying the group had only just begun when the plug was pulled.

“We’re really sad how it ended,” Jean said, adding that the performers had hoped to continue the celebration in the future.

The abrupt finale immediately sparked a wave of angry reactions online, with some attendees blaming the production, while others criticized Hill’s performance and the festival’s organization.

Fans say they were “robbed”

Social media reactions ranged from disappointment to outright fury. One attendee described the festival as one of the worst they had experienced recently, while still calling the Fugees reunion a blessing.

Another fan complained that the event was supposed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Score, yet the audience received only a handful of songs from Hill before the Fugees appearance was cut short.

Criticism also focused on sound problems, lengthy periods of downtime and Hill’s heavily reworked versions of familiar songs.

One particularly frustrated attendee claimed the ending was “catastrophic,” arguing that the group had barely performed before the microphones were suddenly switched off.

The controversy threatens to overshadow what was otherwise a major cultural moment for fans who had traveled to see two members of one of hip-hop’s most influential groups reunite.

Why the Fugees reunion mattered

The Fugees Hill, Jean, and Pras Michel became global stars during the 1990s, particularly after the release of The Score in 1996.

The album produced enduring hits including “Ready or Not,” “Fu-Gee-La” and “Killing Me Softly,” and remains one of the defining hip-hop records of its era.

The group split in 1997 and has never released another studio album.

Hill and Jean have nevertheless reunited several times, including recent performances that reignited hopes of a full Fugees comeback.

Those hopes received another boost shortly before Diaspora Calling!, when Hill and Jean suggested there was “absolutely” a possibility of new Fugees music.

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New Fugees music could still happen

Jean said he and Hill are currently “in an amazing place,” while Hill described an “incredible healing process” within the group.

The comments have fueled speculation that the Fugees could eventually record together again, although neither artist confirmed that a new album is currently being made.

Pras, meanwhile, is absent from the reunion picture as he serves a prison sentence following his federal conviction.

For fans who came to Milton Keynes expecting a historic celebration of The Score, however, the night ended on a very different note.

What was supposed to be a triumphant Fugees reunion instead became one of the festival’s biggest controversies—leaving audiences asking why such a highly anticipated performance was allowed to reach the stage without enough time to finish.