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Drake’s $100K+ Surprise? Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House

Drake’s $100K+ Surprise Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House 20 V 1 Stream

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s $100K+ Surprise? Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House

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Drake has turned a viral internet dating game into an extraordinary family moment after promising cosplayer and streamer Pinkchyu a new house, and her mother’s emotional reaction is now going viral.

Pinkchyu, who identifies herself as Lin Lamar on Instagram, shared a touching video Tuesday showing her mother’s stunned reaction after learning that the rapper had offered to buy her a home.

The promise came after Pinkchyu won the “wife” category during Drake’s 20-vs-1 speed-dating competition, held during his livestream appearance for Stake’s ninth anniversary.

Pinkchyu’s Mom Can’t Believe Drake’s Gift

In the emotional clip, Pinkchyu explains why Drake’s gesture means so much to her family. “The first thing that came to mind was everything you’ve done for me and my sisters, and he’s gonna buy you a house,” she tells her mother.

Her mother immediately appears overwhelmed. “Are you serious? Oh my God! I can’t believe it!” she responds, visibly emotional.

The moment quickly became one of the most heartwarming clips to emerge from Drake’s chaotic livestream, with Pinkchyu’s Instagram post reportedly attracting more than 240,000 likes.

Pinkchyu also reflected on the whirlwind experience, thanking Drake and the people she met during the event.

How Pinkchyu Won Drake’s “Wife” Award

Pinkchyu was among the final three contestants competing for Drake’s attention during the unusual 20-vs-1 dating challenge.

The streamer competed alongside influencer Jordyn Lucas and adult-film performer Lena the Plug.

While Jordyn Lucas was ultimately named Drake’s “bestie,” earning a Hermès Kelly bag and $25,000, Lena the Plug received $25,000 and a dream vacation after winning another category.

Pinkchyu, however, walked away with what could be the biggest prize of the night: the freedom to choose whatever she wanted.

She apparently chose something far more meaningful than jewelry or designer fashion: a home for her mother.

The moment adds an emotional twist to what was otherwise an outrageous and highly shareable livestream.

The Drake-Pinkchyu Moment That Took Over Social Media

The house promise wasn’t even the most viral Pinkchyu moment from the event. During the livestream, Drake famously agreed to bark on command after Pinkchyu challenged him shortly after meeting her.

The bizarre interaction quickly spread across social media, helping turn Pinkchyu into one of the breakout personalities from the event. She later leaned into the attention, posting another clip celebrating the fact that she appeared to fit Drake’s preferred aesthetic.

The rapper had previously joked about wanting a “goth baddie,” making Pinkchyu’s appearance on the show particularly memorable.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lin Lamar (@pinkchyuwu)

Drake’s Viral Year Continues

The spectacle comes during an unusually busy year for Drake.

The rapper released his ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR projects in May, with the three albums reportedly occupying the top three positions on the Billboard 200.

His Stake livestream provided another major viral moment, with Drake discussing everything from his early internet identity to fellow artists and pop culture.

But the Pinkchyu storyline may have delivered the most unexpected headline of all.

What began as an internet dating competition has now apparently resulted in a potentially life-changing promise for Pinkchyu’s family.

Whether the new home materializes as described remains the next question. For now, though, her mother’s emotional reaction has given the internet a much softer ending to one of Drake’s wildest viral appearances.

  • Drake’s $100K+ Surprise Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House 20 V 1 Stream
  • Drake’s $100K+ Surprise Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House 20 V 1 Stream

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