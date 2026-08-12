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Beyoncé Hit With Fresh Lawsuit Over ‘Alien Superstar’ Sample

Beyoncé Hit With Fresh Lawsuit Over Alien Superstar Sample Shuji Hirose Moonraker renaissance

Copyright

Beyoncé Hit With Fresh Lawsuit Over ‘Alien Superstar’ Sample

Sound Plunge

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Beyoncé is facing another copyright battle over Alien Superstar, with a producer claiming the Grammy winner used a spoken-word sample without securing the necessary rights before releasing her acclaimed album Renaissance.

The lawsuit, filed by Hirose Enterprise and producer Shuji Hirose, centers on the opening spoken-word portion of the 2022 track. The plaintiffs allege that the material came from “Moonraker,” a song by John Holiday whose rights Hirose claims to have acquired in 1998.

The case revives a legal dispute that was previously dismissed on a technical issue rather than a ruling on whether Beyoncé actually infringed copyright.

Beyoncé Accused of Using Sample Without Clearance

According to court documents cited in reports, Shuji Hirose alleges that Beyoncé and her team released Renaissance in July 2022 without first obtaining authorization to use the disputed material.

The complaint claims that a license was obtained from Holiday several weeks after the album’s release.

Hirose argues that the later licensing arrangement was insufficient because he allegedly acquired rights to “Moonraker” from Holiday decades earlier. The plaintiff also claims that Beyoncé’s company, Parkwood Entertainment, was notified of the alleged infringement but continued to sell and monetize the recording.

Hirose is seeking unspecified damages and an injunction that would prevent further profits from the disputed use of the material.

The allegations have not been established in court, and Beyoncé and Parkwood Entertainment have not been found liable for copyright infringement.

First Lawsuit Collapsed on a Legal Technicality

This isn’t the first time Hirose has attempted to take Beyoncé to court over “Alien Superstar.” An earlier lawsuit was dismissed in June after U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi granted Parkwood’s motion to dismiss.

The court reportedly threw out the case “for want of standing” because Hirose Enterprises LLC had not legally existed when the lawsuit was filed. The company was formed eight days after the initial filing.

Crucially, that decision did not determine whether Beyoncé’s team properly cleared the sample.

It also did not establish whether Hirose’s underlying copyright claims had merit.

The new legal action therefore puts the focus back on the central question: Who actually controlled the rights to the material used in “Alien Superstar,” and was the necessary permission obtained before the song was released?

‘Alien Superstar’ Comes From Beyoncé’s Career-Defining Era

‘Alien Superstar’ appeared on Renaissance, Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, released in 2022.

The record represented a major creative shift for the superstar, blending dance, house, disco and electronic influences while becoming the foundation for her hugely successful Renaissance World Tour.

The album earned widespread critical acclaim and became one of the defining releases of Beyoncé’s career.

She subsequently moved in another unexpected direction with Cowboy Carter, embracing country and Americana influences while expanding the boundaries of her musical identity.

The album also led to major performances, including her high-profile NFL Christmas Day halftime appearance.

Another Copyright Fight for a Music Industry Giant

The lawsuit arrives as copyright disputes over samples and music rights remain a recurring flashpoint in the recording industry.

Artists routinely rely on samples, interpolations and archival recordings, but clearing ownership can become complicated when rights have changed hands over decades.

For Beyoncé, the latest lawsuit creates an unwelcome legal cloud over a song from one of the most commercially important periods of her career.

The financial stakes could be significant if the plaintiffs ultimately establish that copyrighted material was used without proper authorization. However, the court has yet to determine whether the allegations are valid.

For now, the dispute remains a battle over ownership, licensing and the legal boundaries surrounding one of Beyoncé’s most recognizable songs.

  • Beyoncé Hit With Fresh Lawsuit Over Alien Superstar Sample Shuji Hirose Moonraker renaissance
  • Beyoncé Hit With Fresh Lawsuit Over Alien Superstar Sample Shuji Hirose Moonraker renaissance

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