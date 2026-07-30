Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean to Perform The Score in Full at UK’s Diaspora Calling! Festival

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean to Perform The Score in Full at UK’s Diaspora Calling! Festival

Hip Hop/ Rap

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean to Perform The Score in Full at UK’s Diaspora Calling! Festival

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Music fans in the UK are set to witness a landmark celebration of one of hip-hop’s most influential albums as Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean prepare to perform The Fugees’ iconic album The Score in its entirety at Diaspora Calling! on August 7, 2026.

The special performance, taking place at Milton Keynes National Bowl, marks the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking 1996 album and will also serve as Lauryn Hill’s only confirmed UK performance of 2026.

Organizers describe the event as a unique tribute to an album that helped redefine hip-hop by blending rap, soul, reggae and R&B into a globally celebrated body of work.

A Milestone Celebration for a Landmark Album

Released in February 1996, The Score became a defining record of its era, reaching No. 1 on the US charts and topping rankings in several international markets. The album has sold more than 22 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling rap albums in history.

Its timeless tracklist includes classics such as “Ready or Not,” “Fu-Gee-La,” “How Many Mics,” and the Grammy-winning rendition of “Killing Me Softly,” which became one of the decade’s most recognizable recordings.

The upcoming performance will reunite two of the album’s original creative forces, offering audiences the rare opportunity to experience the project performed live from beginning to end.

Diaspora Calling! Brings Together Global Talent

The performance forms the centerpiece of the inaugural UK edition of Diaspora Calling!, a cultural platform originally conceived by Lauryn Hill in 2016 to celebrate the creativity, heritage and shared experiences of the African diaspora.

Beyond the anniversary performance, the festival features a diverse lineup spanning multiple generations and musical styles.

Joining Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean are neo-soul icon Erykah Badu, reggae artists YG Marley and Zion Marley, British rap veteran Giggs, Nigerian Afrobeats star Fireboy DML, and acclaimed comedian Dave Chappelle, who will host the event.

The wide-ranging lineup reflects the festival’s emphasis on music, culture, storytelling and artistic expression from across the global African diaspora.

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean to Perform The Score in Full at UK’s Diaspora Calling! Festival

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean to Perform The Score in Full at UK’s Diaspora Calling! Festival

Historic Venue for a Landmark Event

The Milton Keynes National Bowl, one of Britain’s best-known outdoor concert venues, has been selected as the location for the festival’s UK debut.

Organizers say the venue provides an ideal backdrop for an event celebrating both musical history and contemporary cultural influence.

Rather than being positioned solely as a music festival, Diaspora Calling! is being presented as a large-scale cultural gathering that brings together artists whose work has shaped generations across multiple genres.

Final Tickets Now Available

With the event approaching, organizers have confirmed that final tickets are now on sale, as anticipation builds for what is expected to be one of the UK’s standout live music events of 2026.

For longtime fans of The Fugees, the concert offers a rare chance to revisit an album that continues to influence artists across hip-hop, R&B and reggae three decades after its release.

As The Score reaches its 30-year milestone, the anniversary performance promises to celebrate not only a landmark recording but also the enduring legacy of Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean as two of modern music’s most influential voices.

  • Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean to Perform The Score in Full at UK’s Diaspora Calling! Festival
  • Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean to Perform The Score in Full at UK’s Diaspora Calling! Festival
  • Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean to Perform The Score in Full at UK’s Diaspora Calling! Festival
  • Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean to Perform The Score in Full at UK’s Diaspora Calling! Festival

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Hip Hop/ Rap

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Apple TV’s ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 Thrilling Trailer and August Premiere Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly

Apple TV+

Apple TV’s ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 Thrilling Trailer and August Premiere
By July 30, 2026
Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations After BBC Documentary Hollywood’s Dark Secret 30 Seconds to Mars

Documentary

Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations After BBC Documentary
By July 30, 2026
U.S. Judge Temporarily Halts Paramount Akydance Warner Bros Merger Amid Antitrust Challenge

Movies & Documentaries

U.S. Judge Temporarily Halts Paramount–Warner Bros Merger Amid Antitrust Challenge
By July 22, 2026
Netflix’s ‘I Will Find You’ Emerges as One of 2026’s Biggest Streaming Sam Worthington Harlan Coben

Netflix

Netflix’s ‘I Will Find You’ Emerges as One of 2026’s Biggest Streaming
By July 21, 2026
Marvel Unveils First ‘Avengers Doomsday’ Trailer, Bringing Doctor Doom, X-Men and Fantastic Four Together Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel

Marvel Unveils First ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer, Bringing Doctor Doom, X-Men and Fantastic Four Together
By July 21, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Muzz Campaign Spotlighting the Changing Face of Muslim Matchmaking

Advertising

Muzz Campaign Spotlighting the Changing Face of Muslim Matchmaking
By July 30, 2026
Revspot Raises $4.8 Million Series A to Expand AI Platform for High-Ticket B2C Sales

Artificial Intelligence

Revspot Raises $4.8 Million Series A to Expand AI Platform for High-Ticket B2C Sales
By July 30, 2026
Jupitice Launches AI-Powered Digital Stamping and eSigning Platform

Artificial Intelligence

Jupitice Launches AI-Powered Digital Stamping and eSigning Platform
By July 22, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Country Queen Ella Langley Breaks Another Massive Billboard Record with Choosin Texas

Billboard

Country Queen Ella Langley Breaks Another Massive Billboard Record with Choosin Texas
Netflix’s ‘I Will Find You’ Emerges as One of 2026’s Biggest Streaming Sam Worthington Harlan Coben

Netflix

Netflix’s ‘I Will Find You’ Emerges as One of 2026’s Biggest Streaming
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says City Lacks Authority to Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu, Calls for Federal Action Donald Trump

News

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says City Lacks Authority to Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu, Calls for Federal Action
Jupitice Launches AI-Powered Digital Stamping and eSigning Platform

Artificial Intelligence

Jupitice Launches AI-Powered Digital Stamping and eSigning Platform
Marvel Unveils First ‘Avengers Doomsday’ Trailer, Bringing Doctor Doom, X-Men and Fantastic Four Together Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel

Marvel Unveils First ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer, Bringing Doctor Doom, X-Men and Fantastic Four Together
Samsung Takes on Apple Card With New Galaxy Card Rewards Credit Card Barclays

Fintech

Samsung Takes on Apple Card With New Galaxy Card Rewards Credit Card
U.S. Judge Temporarily Halts Paramount Akydance Warner Bros Merger Amid Antitrust Challenge

Movies & Documentaries

U.S. Judge Temporarily Halts Paramount–Warner Bros Merger Amid Antitrust Challenge
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Launch Timeline and A20 pro Chip Leaks Surface Online iPhone Ultra Foldable

Apple

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Timeline and A20 Chip Leaks Surface Online
SpaceX Stock Plunges Again as Elon Musk Faces Mounting Pressure Tesla

News

SpaceX Stock Plunges Again as Elon Musk Faces Mounting Pressure
Kanye West Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Former Assistant Lauren Pisciotta

E! News

Kanye West Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Former Assistant Lauren Pisciotta
UEFA Calls Emergency Meeting as FIFA World Cup Investment Plan Faces Backlash FIFA Forward Enterprise Gianni Infantino

Football

UEFA Calls Emergency Meeting as FIFA World Cup Investment Plan Faces Backlash
Muzz Campaign Spotlighting the Changing Face of Muslim Matchmaking

Advertising

Muzz Campaign Spotlighting the Changing Face of Muslim Matchmaking
Revspot Raises $4.8 Million Series A to Expand AI Platform for High-Ticket B2C Sales

Artificial Intelligence

Revspot Raises $4.8 Million Series A to Expand AI Platform for High-Ticket B2C Sales
Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations After BBC Documentary Hollywood’s Dark Secret 30 Seconds to Mars

Documentary

Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations After BBC Documentary
BTS Boycott 2027 Grammys Over New Asian Pop Category and Equality ARIRANG Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason

Grammy Awards

BTS Boycott 2027 Grammys Over New Asian Pop Category and Equality
Drake at Karol G’s Toronto Concert Ahead of Her New Album Release No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake at Karol G’s Toronto Concert Ahead of Her New Album Release
Anthony Fauci Invokes Fifth Amendment, Republicans Threaten Contempt Vote Rand Paul Senate Hearing COVID Origins

News

Anthony Fauci Invokes Fifth Amendment, Republicans Threaten Contempt Vote
Judge Dismisses Kash Patel’s $10 Million Defamation Suit Over Social Media Posts Jim Stewartson The Atlantic

News

Judge Dismisses Kash Patel’s $10 Million Defamation Suit Over Social Media Posts
Apple TV’s ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 Thrilling Trailer and August Premiere Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly

Apple TV+

Apple TV’s ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 Thrilling Trailer and August Premiere
Famed for Nightcall French DJ Kavinsky Dies at 50 Drive Movie Ryan Gosling DJ David Guetta

EDM

Famed for Nightcall French DJ Kavinsky Dies at 50
VinFast Unveils Expanded EV Lineup and ‘Drive Worry Free’ Program at GIIAS 2026

Auto

VinFast Unveils Expanded EV Lineup and ‘Drive Worry Free’ Program at GIIAS 2026
JSW Sports Signs Ryan Williams, Marking First Footballer in Its Elite Athlete Management Roster Bengaluru FC

Football

JSW Sports Signs Ryan Williams, Marking First Footballer in Its Elite Athlete Management Roster
To Top
Loading...