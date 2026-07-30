Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean to Perform The Score in Full at UK’s Diaspora Calling! Festival

Music fans in the UK are set to witness a landmark celebration of one of hip-hop’s most influential albums as Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean prepare to perform The Fugees’ iconic album The Score in its entirety at Diaspora Calling! on August 7, 2026.

The special performance, taking place at Milton Keynes National Bowl, marks the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking 1996 album and will also serve as Lauryn Hill’s only confirmed UK performance of 2026.

Organizers describe the event as a unique tribute to an album that helped redefine hip-hop by blending rap, soul, reggae and R&B into a globally celebrated body of work.

A Milestone Celebration for a Landmark Album

Released in February 1996, The Score became a defining record of its era, reaching No. 1 on the US charts and topping rankings in several international markets. The album has sold more than 22 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling rap albums in history.

Its timeless tracklist includes classics such as “Ready or Not,” “Fu-Gee-La,” “How Many Mics,” and the Grammy-winning rendition of “Killing Me Softly,” which became one of the decade’s most recognizable recordings.

The upcoming performance will reunite two of the album’s original creative forces, offering audiences the rare opportunity to experience the project performed live from beginning to end.

Diaspora Calling! Brings Together Global Talent

The performance forms the centerpiece of the inaugural UK edition of Diaspora Calling!, a cultural platform originally conceived by Lauryn Hill in 2016 to celebrate the creativity, heritage and shared experiences of the African diaspora.

Beyond the anniversary performance, the festival features a diverse lineup spanning multiple generations and musical styles.

Joining Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean are neo-soul icon Erykah Badu, reggae artists YG Marley and Zion Marley, British rap veteran Giggs, Nigerian Afrobeats star Fireboy DML, and acclaimed comedian Dave Chappelle, who will host the event.

The wide-ranging lineup reflects the festival’s emphasis on music, culture, storytelling and artistic expression from across the global African diaspora.

Historic Venue for a Landmark Event

The Milton Keynes National Bowl, one of Britain’s best-known outdoor concert venues, has been selected as the location for the festival’s UK debut.

Organizers say the venue provides an ideal backdrop for an event celebrating both musical history and contemporary cultural influence.

Rather than being positioned solely as a music festival, Diaspora Calling! is being presented as a large-scale cultural gathering that brings together artists whose work has shaped generations across multiple genres.

Final Tickets Now Available

With the event approaching, organizers have confirmed that final tickets are now on sale, as anticipation builds for what is expected to be one of the UK’s standout live music events of 2026.

For longtime fans of The Fugees, the concert offers a rare chance to revisit an album that continues to influence artists across hip-hop, R&B and reggae three decades after its release.

As The Score reaches its 30-year milestone, the anniversary performance promises to celebrate not only a landmark recording but also the enduring legacy of Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean as two of modern music’s most influential voices.