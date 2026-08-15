Dave Chappelle did not hold back after Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean’s highly anticipated Fugees performance was abruptly silenced at the Diaspora Calling! Festival in the UK.

The comedian, who hosted the inaugural festival, was visibly furious when the microphones were switched off as Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean performed “Ready or Not” during a set celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Fugees’ landmark album The Score.

The moment has since gone viral, with Dave Chappelle accusing festival organizers of ruining a historic performance.

Dave Chappelle Blasts Festival Organizers

The Fugees took the stage at Milton Keynes National Bowl on Aug. 7 for what was billed as a major celebration of The Score, the Grammy-winning album that helped establish Lauryn Hill, Wycleaf Jean and Pras Michel as global hip-hop stars.

But the celebration ended abruptly when the festival’s 11 p.m. curfew arrived.

Footage circulating online shows Hill and Jean attempting to continue addressing the crowd when their microphones were cut. Chappelle, watching from the side of the stage, immediately erupted.

“You’re fucking up history,” Dave Chappelle said, before comparing the decision to cutting off an iconic historical figure.

“You turned off the mic on Martin Luther King,” he added, demanding to know who was responsible.

“Let us close the show. Who can I talk to? It’s a moment!”

His reaction quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the festival.

Fugees Were Celebrating 30 Years of The Score

The shortened performance was particularly frustrating because the Fugees had never previously performed together in the UK.

Hill and Jean began their set at around 10 p.m., leaving them roughly an hour before the venue’s mandatory cutoff. They performed selections from The Score alongside songs from their individual careers.

The duo also brought several surprise guests onstage, including YG Marley, Zion Marley and Erykah Badu.

The Fugees’ third member, Pras Michel, was absent. Michel was sentenced to 14 years in prison last year after his conviction in a federal political influence case.

Despite his absence, the Fugees reunion represented a major moment for fans of 1990s hip-hop and the influential legacy of The Score.

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Why Was the Fugees Performance Stopped?

The festival’s organizers later explained that the abrupt ending stemmed from the venue’s licensing requirements.

A message displayed after the performance apologized to attendees and said the event was legally required to finish at 11 p.m.

The explanation did little to ease the frustration, particularly because the Fugees had only just begun their headline set.

Hill subsequently addressed the situation on social media, suggesting that the festival’s first year had exposed important lessons.

“To the surprise guests who came ready to rock with us but didn’t get their moment because we hit curfew,” Lauryn Hill wrote, teasing that organizers would have to “do this again.”

She also described Diaspora Calling! as more than a single concert, framing it as a celebration of creativity, culture, and the global African diaspora.

Lauryn Hill Says There Could Be a Second Chance

Lauryn Hill’s comments suggest the controversial ending may not be the festival’s final chapter.

She acknowledged that organizing an event of this scale came with a steep learning curve and said the experience would inform future editions.

That could mean fans eventually get another chance to see Hill, Jean and other artists perform the material left on the table.

For Dave Chappelle, however, the damage was already done.

His furious reaction has transformed what was supposed to be a celebratory Fugees reunion into one of the festival’s defining moments.

The incident also highlights the difficult balance between massive live productions and strict venue licensing rules. For fans who had waited decades to see the Fugees perform together in Britain, an 11 p.m. cutoff proved to be an especially brutal ending.