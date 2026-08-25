The Game appears to be trying to keep his new Drake collaboration out of hip-hop’s biggest feud, even if that meant cutting verses and lyrics that could have set the internet on fire.

The Compton rapper has revealed that multiple versions of “No Brakes,” his new collaboration with Drake, existed before the song reached its final form. In a new interview with The Cruz Show on Real 92.3 LA, The Game suggested that some of Drake’s material may have been removed because he wanted his new album to focus on music rather than old rivalries.

When asked whether fans had heard everything Drake originally recorded for the song, Game gave a deliberately vague answer.

“Maybe I pulled it off, ’cause I didn’t need it,” he said.

That comment immediately raised questions about what might have been left on the cutting-room floor.

The Game Says He Changed the Album

Game explained that “No Brakes” was not the first version of the track, revealing that there were several versions before he finalized the project.

“There’s about three versions, and some other versions; they weren’t really too kind,” he said.

According to Game, he made broader changes to The Documentary 3 to prevent the album from becoming another vehicle for hip-hop conflict.

“I altered the album a lot to make sure the focus would be more on music and less on B.S.,” he explained.

Asked whether he was trying to protect particular artists, Game offered a wider explanation. “Maybe it was just to protect the [West] Coast as a whole,” he said.

His message was clear: he wanted the album to arrive without another round of rap warfare.

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Drake, Kendrick and the Lyrics Fans Are Dissecting

The decision is especially intriguing because Game and Drake’s collaboration has already generated speculation about Kendrick Lamar.

The Game and Kendrick Lamar share deep Compton roots, but Kendrick’s explosive feud with Drake in 2024 transformed the relationship between the two sides of the West Coast hip-hop scene.

An early version of “No Brakes” circulated online, and fans quickly dissected it. One line became particularly controversial, with listeners debating whether Game appeared to align himself with Drake.

The track also sparked uncertainty over another lyric that some listeners interpreted as referencing a Draco rather than Drake himself.

That ambiguity has only fueled online speculation.

Game Pushes Back on Kendrick Diss Claims

Despite the controversy, Game insists listeners are reading too much into his lyrics.

Another flashpoint is “LA Monster,” a track from The Documentary 3 that some fans interpreted as a swipe at Kendrick’s Grammy-winning GNX.

Game appeared to reject that interpretation.

“You can take [the lyrics] and make it what you want,” he said, arguing that fans and commentators have created their own narratives around his music.

The rapper also urged listeners to stop treating every bar as a personal attack.

“We gotta get out of this realm of taking everything personal,” he said.

That stance could be particularly important given the history surrounding The Game, Drake and Kendrick.

A Deliberate Attempt to Avoid Another Rap War?

Game’s comments suggest that the final version of The Documentary 3 may have been carefully shaped to avoid reigniting old conflicts.

Rather than using the album to pick sides, he says he wanted to deliver a project centered on music.

“I think it was better to deliver an album full of music, with no beefs,” The Game said.

Yet the controversy surrounding “No Brakes” shows just how difficult that goal may be.

With Drake involved, Kendrick’s name lurking around several fan interpretations and unreleased versions reportedly containing more provocative material, even a peace-focused album can become a battlefield once listeners start decoding every line.

For now, Game is insisting there is no hidden war on The Documentary 3. But if the rapper really did remove Drake lyrics to keep the peace, the biggest question may be what he decided the public was better off not hearing.