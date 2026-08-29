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AVALAND Unleashes Melodic Death Metal Fury With New Single ‘Face The Eternal’

AVALAND Unleashes Melodic Death Metal Fury With New Single Face The Eternal Chemical Poetry

Album Announcement

AVALAND Unleashes Melodic Death Metal Fury With New Single ‘Face The Eternal’

“Face The Eternal” is the ninth track on Chemical Poetry, which contains 12 songs and continues the storyline established across AVALAND’s previous releases, Theater Of Sorcery (2021) and The Legend Of The Storyteller (2023).
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French metal opera outfit AVALAND turns up the darkness with “Face The Eternal,” a genre-bending new single that injects melodic death metal aggression into the band’s cinematic fantasy universe.

AVALAND has opened another dramatic chapter in its sprawling metal saga with “Face The Eternal,” released August 28 ahead of the band’s upcoming album Chemical Poetry, due October 30 via Storytium SAS.

The new track finds the French group pushing its signature blend of power metal, symphonic grandeur and theatrical storytelling into considerably heavier territory. With crushing melodic death metal riffs, soaring clean vocals, sinister growls, orchestral textures and an unmistakable 1980s influence, “Face The Eternal” is arguably one of AVALAND’s most aggressive sonic adventures yet.

AVALAND Goes Darker on ‘Face The Eternal’

At the heart of the single is Aylan Wilstorm, the central protagonist of AVALAND’s mythology, who faces a pivotal encounter with death in the mysterious Necrolands.

But this isn’t a conventional battle against a villain.

In AVALAND’s mythology, Death is portrayed as the daughter of Time, a powerful but benevolent figure who guides departed souls toward eternity rather than ruling through fear.

That philosophical twist gives the track a darker emotional edge while allowing the band to build a theatrical confrontation through music.

Vocalist Adrien G. Gzagg says the song underwent a major transformation during the album’s development.

The initial version was reportedly one of Chemical Poetry’s weaker demos. Everything changed when the band introduced melodic death metal riffs and a heavier atmosphere.

The result, Adrien explains, finally captured the balance between old-school metal and modern heaviness that AVALAND wanted for the album.

IGNEA’s Helle Bohdanoca Adds the Brutal Edge

One of the biggest surprises arrives through guest vocalist Helle Bohdanoca of IGNEA.

Her harsh death-metal growls provide a dramatic counterpoint to the clean vocals of Adrien and Jeff Kanji, creating an intense vocal clash that mirrors Aylan’s confrontation with Death.

The production also retains AVALAND’s theatrical identity. Classical arrangements and choral harmonies are joined by a prominent synth solo from producer Joost van den Broek, whose credits include work with Epica, Powerwolf, Sabaton, Ayreon and Blind Guardian.

The combination creates an unusual collision of melodic death metal, symphonic metal, power metal and 80s hard rock.

‘Chemical Poetry’ Continues AVALAND’s Epic Saga

“Face The Eternal” is the ninth track on Chemical Poetry, which contains 12 songs and continues the storyline established across AVALAND’s previous releases, Theater Of Sorcery (2021) and The Legend Of The Storyteller (2023).

The new album promises to expand the group’s distinctive musical formula, combining orchestral arrangements with theatrical rock, power metal, jazz and swing influences, electronic elements and darker metal textures.

The tracklist includes previously released songs such as “Destiny Calls,” “Sail On” and “Faded Away,” alongside new chapters including “Alchemy,” “Fate,” “Ascension” and “Trinity.”

Joost van den Broek produced the album, and AVALAND continues to build an immersive mythology across its music and live performances.

AVALAND Takes Its Fantasy World on Stage

Founded in 2020, AVALAND was conceived as more than a conventional metal band. Its members combine music with theatrical presentation, fantasy storytelling, and an expanding fictional universe inspired partly by tabletop role-playing games.

Fans can experience that world in person when AVALAND performs at the Yggdrasil Festival in Lyon, France, on September 5 and 6.

The band has also been developing its mythology through monthly story chapters on World Anvil, allowing listeners to explore the narrative beyond the songs.

For longtime followers and newcomers entering the AVALAND universe for the first time, “Face The Eternal” could be the heaviest invitation yet.

  • AVALAND Unleashes Melodic Death Metal Fury With New Single Face The Eternal Chemical Poetry
  • AVALAND Unleashes Melodic Death Metal Fury With New Single Face The Eternal Chemical Poetry

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