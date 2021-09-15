JuicyScore, a global leader in anti-fraud and risk management solutions, has pointed Manish Thakwani as Head of Business Development in India. In this role, Manish will lead the setup of JuicyScore’s business in the region and engage closely to acquire clients in bullish sectors such as financial services, insurance, e-commerce and fintech industries.









Manish is an MBA graduate from the prestigious Management Development Institute. With more than 12 years of experience in the fraud risk management space, he has a strong affinity for leveraging data and technology to achieve business goals across varied mandates. Prior to this, he was with Experian India where he led the sales activities for their identity and fraud business. Moreover, he has also been closely associated with sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, insurance and e-commerce in the course of his career.

Mikhail Marchenko, Co-Founder, JuicyScore, said Manish’s impeccable work experience combined with his resolve to strategically expand the company’s operations in India aligns well with their vision. “His deep experience in the anti-fraud solutions space along with his leadership skills are perfect fit for our next stage of growth. His role is pivotal in positioning our business in the country and building a strong foothold across the region. I look forward to our association with him and am sure that his inputs will enrich our collaborative goals.”

Manish Thakwani said he is very excited to be joining JuicyScore. “The team’s mission to provide access to tools that help in preventing fraud, reducing risks and increasing the availability of online financial products, is proving to be extremely crucial in today’s time. I am thrilled to be representing the team in India, where the digital payment infrastructure has ramped up tremendously in the last decade owing to the growth of multiple digital payment channels.”

JuicyScore expanded its operations to the India subcontinent earlier in August. The company offers anti-fraud solutions to NBFCs, Indian microfinancing businesses, insurance, e-commerce and fintech to reduce their online risk in the rapidly growing digital financing ecosystem in India. With headquarters in Moscow and Singapore, JuicyScore provided cutting-edge solutions to 80+ clients across 21 countries.