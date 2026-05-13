Sam Altman Claims Elon Musk Wanted OpenAI Control Passed to His Children

Elon Musk’s lawsuit accuses OpenAI of abandoning its original mission as a nonprofit research organization dedicated to benefiting humanity. The billionaire alleges Altman and other executives transformed OpenAI into a profit-driven enterprise closely tied to corporate interests, particularly through partnerships with Microsoft.

The legal battle between Sam Altman and Elon Musk took another dramatic turn this week after Altman testified that Musk once suggested control of OpenAI could eventually be inherited by his children.

Appearing before a federal jury in Oakland, Sam Altman described tense internal discussions from OpenAI’s early years as the company debated governance, funding, and its future structure.

The testimony came during a closely watched lawsuit filed by Elon Musk against OpenAI and its leadership.

Altman Describes “Hair-Raising” Conversation

According to Sam Altman, Elon Musk strongly pushed for greater authority over OpenAI as the organization considered shifting from a nonprofit structure toward a for-profit model.

Sam Altman told jurors that co-founders once asked Elon Musk what would happen if he gained full control of the company and later died. Musk allegedly responded that control “maybe should pass to my children,” a statement Sam Altman described as unsettling.

The OpenAI chief executive also claimed Elon Musk sought additional board seats, wanted to become CEO, and even proposed making OpenAI a subsidiary of Tesla.

Sam Altman testified that Elon Musk believed his business reputation and fundraising ability made him the ideal leader for the company during its rapid expansion phase.

Musk Lawsuit Targets OpenAI’s For-Profit Shift

Elon Musk’s lawsuit accuses OpenAI of abandoning its original mission as a nonprofit research organization dedicated to benefiting humanity.

The billionaire alleges Altman and other executives transformed OpenAI into a profit-driven enterprise closely tied to corporate interests, particularly through partnerships with Microsoft.

Musk is reportedly seeking major structural changes, including the reversal of OpenAI’s for-profit conversion and financial remedies connected to the company’s estimated valuation.

OpenAI has rejected those accusations, arguing that Musk previously supported the idea of creating a for-profit arm and later became frustrated after failing to gain control of the organization.

Courtroom Battle Highlights AI Power Struggle

The trial has become one of the most significant courtroom showdowns in the modern tech industry, reflecting the growing influence of artificial intelligence companies in global business and politics.

During testimony, Altman portrayed Musk as demanding and difficult to work with, alleging that his management style created tension within the company and discouraged some researchers.

Meanwhile, Musk’s legal team attempted to challenge Altman’s credibility, questioning his leadership style and relationships with former OpenAI executives.

Several former employees have reportedly criticized Altman during proceedings, with some accusing him of being deceptive or overly controlling during internal disputes.

OpenAI’s Future at Stake

The outcome of the case could have major consequences for OpenAI as the company continues expanding products like ChatGPT and explores future public market ambitions.

Industry analysts say the lawsuit also reflects a broader battle over who controls the future of artificial intelligence: private corporations, nonprofit structures, or powerful individual tech leaders.

Closing arguments in the case are expected later this week, after which jurors will begin deliberations.