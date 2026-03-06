Sam Altman Faces Backlash Over Pentagon AI Deal as OpenAI Users Revolt

According to reports circulating online, uninstall rates for ChatGPT surged by nearly 295% in a single day following the Pentagon deal announcement. Many users expressed concern that the technology they use daily could be integrated into military operations.

A controversial agreement between OpenAI and the U.S. military has triggered a wave of criticism, forcing CEO Sam Altman to defend the company’s position and revise parts of the deal amid mounting public pressure.

The backlash erupted after OpenAI confirmed a new agreement allowing its artificial intelligence models, including those powering ChatGPT, to operate within classified networks used by the United States Department of Defense.

The announcement came shortly before U.S. military strikes targeting Iranian assets, intensifying debate about the role of AI technology in modern warfare.

Pentagon Deal Sparks AI Ethics Debate

The controversy centers on how governments should use artificial intelligence, particularly in military and surveillance contexts.

OpenAI’s agreement with the Pentagon reportedly followed failed negotiations between the Defense Department and rival AI company Anthropic, which refused to sign a similar deal over concerns about potential misuse of its AI systems.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei had publicly stated that the company would not allow its AI tools to be used for autonomous weapons or mass surveillance of U.S. citizens—two red lines that sparked praise from many in the AI ethics community.

OpenAI’s decision to move forward with its own deal, however, triggered criticism from users who felt the company was enabling military applications of AI.

ChatGPT Uninstall Rates Surge

The backlash quickly translated into user action.

According to reports circulating online, uninstall rates for ChatGPT surged by nearly 295% in a single day following the Pentagon deal announcement. Many users expressed concern that the technology they use daily could be integrated into military operations.

Some critics accused OpenAI of prioritizing government contracts over ethical concerns, while others warned that AI companies are moving too quickly into sensitive geopolitical environments.

Sam Altman acknowledged the criticism in a public statement, admitting that the agreement may have been announced too hastily.

Altman Admits Deal “Looked Opportunistic”

In a lengthy public post, Sam Altman said the company “shouldn’t have rushed” the Pentagon agreement and promised to amend its terms.

The revised deal includes language prohibiting OpenAI’s systems from being used for domestic surveillance of U.S. citizens, aligning the company’s policies with constitutional and privacy protections.

Sam Altman emphasized that OpenAI does not control how governments ultimately deploy its tools in military contexts.

He also said the company would continue working with the Defense Department to implement safeguards that ensure responsible use of AI technology.

However, critics note that the updated agreement does not explicitly address whether OpenAI’s technology could be used in AI-enabled weapon systems, leaving an important ethical question unresolved.

Growing Competition in the AI Industry

The controversy arrives at a time when competition in the generative AI sector is intensifying.

Anthropic’s chatbot Claude has gained traction as a rival to ChatGPT, and some observers believe the dispute may have inadvertently boosted Anthropic’s reputation among users concerned about AI ethics.

At the same time, reports indicate that AI tools from multiple companies, including those from Anthropic, have already been used by government agencies for military analysis and operational planning.

The situation highlights a broader challenge facing the tech industry: balancing innovation, commercial opportunity, and ethical responsibility as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in national security systems.

AI’s Expanding Role in Global Security

As governments worldwide race to integrate AI into defense and intelligence operations, tech companies are finding themselves at the center of complex geopolitical decisions.

For OpenAI, the Pentagon deal marks a pivotal moment in its evolution from a research-focused startup into one of the most influential players in the global AI ecosystem.

Whether Altman’s revised agreement will calm the backlash—or further intensify scrutiny—remains to be seen.