New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!

The loved Mario Kart series is getting a new sequel ! The new game Mario Kart World is one of the many games coming to Nintendo Switch 2. From The Arctic to the Desert to Bowser’s Kingdom, the Mario Kart World game provides many new maps to leave your opponents in the dust, ice or fire. Now, the weather and time of day will also affect the race’s outcome. Now, you can also make your routes and shortcuts with more open maps. You also use the new feature, Free World, to enjoy a scenic trip around the globe or explore and exploit shortcuts.

Nintendo is releasing a new paid title called Switch 2 Welcome Tour.

Take a look at the construction of the Nintendo Switch 2 with this title. Use new Switch 2 mechanics in this title to complete mini-games like Speed Golf and Dodge The Spiked Balls. Take a look at the new Nintendo Switch 2 features like the magnetic joy-cons or the new game chat button. This game is for players who want to master the Nintendo Switch 2’s true capabilities or for players who are curious about their console.

Donkey Kong must have played Mario Odyssey because Nintendo gave him his own open-world game!

Donkey Kong Bonanza is the Donkey Kong version of Mario Odyssey that will use new Nintendo Switch 2 mechanics to fight bosses and enemies through this amazing adventure. One feature is smashing through the earth to collect coins and items. In Nintendo Direct, they didn’t reveal a lot in the trailer, but it seems that Donkey Kong is a sort of miner looking for gold and bananas, and this objective led him through kingdoms and biomes undiscovered by any man, toad or gorilla.

Capcom bounces back into the Nintendo Switch 2 universe with Street Fighter 6!

Street Fighter 6 is something that shook up deadbeat Capcom fans to the core when they announced that there would be Street Fighter amigos. For those who don’t know, amibos are little statues that can be scanned to unlock a new character. Besides that, we don’t know anything else about new features, but I hope this information is enough to get you excited about the newest addition to the Street Fighter universe.