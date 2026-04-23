Home Office bans US influencer Valentina Gomez from entering UK

Britain’s Home Office has blocked a US-based influencer from entering the United Kingdom, with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood ruling that her presence in the country would not be conducive to the public good. Valentina Gomez, a Colombian-born commentator based in the United States, had announced plans to speak at the Tommy Robinson-organised Unite the Kingdom rally scheduled for London on 16 May. The ban prevents her from travelling to the UK to attend the event.

Who is Valentina Gomez?

Gomez rose to public attention through social media, where she has built a following around anti-Islam content. She has twice sought elected office in the United States, in Missouri and Texas, on a platform centred on opposition to Islam, without success in either race.

She came to wider international notice after filming herself burning a copy of the Quran as part of a campaign video posted to social media. At a previous Unite the Kingdom march in London last September, she made a series of inflammatory statements targeting Muslims and characterised Islam as a tool being used to undermine Christian nations.

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UK Home Office Decision

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood concluded that Valentina Gomez’s entry to the UK would not serve the public interest. The decision places her among several international figures who have been refused entry to the country because their presence could inflame community tensions or incite hatred.

The Unite the Kingdom rally on 16 May is organised by Tommy Robinson, who has been at the centre of a number of public order controversies in the UK in recent years. A previous march under the same banner took place in London last September, at which Gomez made her remarks about Muslims.

Valentina Gomez’s response

Gomez’s reaction to the ban was combative. In a video posted to X on Monday, she declared that the UK government could not ban what she described as the truth, and confirmed her intention to attend the rally regardless of the prohibition. She also suggested, apparently in earnest, that she would consider attempting to cross into the UK by small boat, directly referencing a politically charged method of irregular entry that has been a prominent issue in British public debate.

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The statement drew immediate attention online, both from supporters who framed the ban as an attack on free speech and from critics who argued the Home Office had acted proportionately given her public record.

Broader context

The UK government has the power to refuse entry to foreign nationals whose presence it judges to be contrary to the public interest, a power that has been applied to a range of figures across the political spectrum in recent years. The decision to ban Gomez follows a pattern of increasing scrutiny applied to overseas commentators seeking to participate in domestic political events, particularly those connected to the far right.

The Unite the Kingdom rally in London is scheduled to proceed on 16 May.