Madonna offers reward for missing Coachella costumes worn with Sabrina Carpenter

Madonna wore the same boots, corset, and jacket at Coachella two decades earlier, making the reunion set a deliberate callback to a landmark moment in her live career. She described it to the crowd as a full-circle moment, one she found deeply meaningful.

Madonna has gone public with an appeal for the return of several vintage costume pieces that disappeared after her surprise guest appearance at Coachella, calling the missing items an irreplaceable part of her personal archive and offering a reward for their safe return.

The pop icon, 67, shared the news via Instagram, confirming that a purple jacket, corset, dress, and other garments from her personal collection had gone missing following her celebrated cameo alongside Sabrina Carpenter at the California festival on Friday night.

More than just stage clothes

What makes the disappearance particularly significant is the history attached to the costume pieces. Madonna wore the same boots, corset, and jacket at Coachella two decades earlier, making the reunion set a deliberate callback to a landmark moment in her live career. She described it to the crowd as a full-circle moment, one she found deeply meaningful.

Beyond the sentimental value, the items represent original, era-defining wardrobe pieces that simply cannot be recreated. Several additional garments from the same period in Madonna’s career are also unaccounted for, according to her post.

A viral moment with Carpenter

Madonna’s cameo during Sabrina Carpenter’s headline set quickly became one of the most discussed moments of this year’s festival. The pair performed two of Madonna’s defining hits, Vogue (1990) and Like a Prayer (1989), songs that topped charts worldwide roughly a decade before Carpenter was born.

The generational contrast added to the buzz online, with footage from the performance spreading rapidly across social media in the hours that followed. It was against this backdrop of intense public attention that the costume pieces reportedly went missing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Police confirm items were last seen on the festival grounds

The Police Department has confirmed it is aware of the incident. According to the department, the clothing and jewellery were last seen on a golf cart on the festival site at approximately 1:30 am local time on Saturday, shortly after the performance ended.

Madonna stated on Instagram that she hopes a member of the public comes forward, urging anyone with information to contact her team directly. A reward has been confirmed, though the exact amount has not been disclosed publicly.

The case has attracted significant attention, given the profile of those involved and the cultural weight of the missing items. For Madonna, whose four-decade career has been defined as much by her image and iconic wardrobe as by her music, the loss carries a significance beyond the material; these are artefacts of pop history, not simply stage wear.

Anyone with information about the missing items is encouraged to reach out to Madonna’s management team.