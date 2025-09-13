Connect with us

Mario Goes Galactic: Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel

Animation

Mario Goes Galactic: Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel

Beyond Mario, Nintendo is widening its cinematic footprint. The company has teamed up with Sony Pictures for a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda, scheduled for March 26, 2027.
Screen Plunge
The Mushroom Kingdom is blasting off into space. Universal Pictures and Illumination have officially revealed the title of the highly anticipated sequel to 2023’s record-breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The follow-up, called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 3, 2026.

The news dropped during Nintendo’s most recent Nintendo Direct presentation, strategically timed ahead of the 40th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. video game, which debuted on September 13, 1985. Fans were treated to a short teaser, opening with Mario napping beneath a tree near Princess Peach’s castle before the camera panned upward into space. Brief flashes introduced Monty Moles, Cheep Cheeps, and bustling Toads, setting the stage for a galactic adventure inspired by Nintendo’s 2007 Wii classic, Super Mario Galaxy.



Returning Star Power

Just like the first movie, the Super Mario sequel boasts a star-studded voice cast. Chris Pratt reprises his role as Mario, joined once again by Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. Their chemistry helped elevate the original into a cultural phenomenon, and fans are eager to see how they’ll take Mario’s next big journey into the stars.

The Super Mario Bros. - Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi

The Super Mario Bros. – Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi

A Billion-Dollar Legacy

Released in April 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie became a juggernaut, earning $1.36 billion globally. Not only did it set the record for the most successful video game adaptation ever, but it also secured a spot as the fifth-highest-grossing animated film of all time, trailing behind Frozen 2, The Lion King, Inside Out 2, and China’s Ne Zha 2.

The first installment followed Brooklyn plumbers Mario and Luigi as they stumbled into the Mushroom Kingdom. Mario’s quest to rescue Luigi from Bowser, alongside Peach, Toad, and Donkey Kong, resonated with both nostalgic gamers and new fans alike. The sequel looks to expand that universe—literally—by taking the adventure to space.

Nintendo’s Expanding Cinematic Universe

Beyond Mario, Nintendo is widening its cinematic footprint. The company has teamed up with Sony Pictures for a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda, scheduled for March 26, 2027. Directed by Wes Ball (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), the film stars Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link, hinting at Nintendo’s larger ambitions for a multi-franchise movie universe.

The Future Is Galactic

With the massive success of Mario’s first big-screen outing and the nostalgia-rich promise of Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Nintendo is positioning itself as a powerhouse in animated entertainment. For fans of the games, it’s a chance to relive one of Mario’s most beloved adventures. For Illumination, it’s another shot at box office gold.

As April 2026 approaches, one thing is clear: Mario’s next level is out of this world.

