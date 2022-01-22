SuperBot, AI-powered communication agent from PinnacleWorks, has launched its DIY portal to empower businesses of all sizes across the country. The portal is designed to enable enterprises to supercharge key functions such as marketing, sales, customer service, surveys, and feedback etc. by deploying cutting-edge automation capabilities.









The DIY portal, which is built atop the SuperBot framework, is a cloud-based, AI-powered automation platform that can help businesses connect with one million people a day through voice calls made by intelligence voice agents within 24×7 availability. The platform requires no coding skills, allowing for hassle-free deployment, and eliminates the costs and effort involved in hiring or training human agents, while ensuring consistent and contextual customer interactions over voice-based medium. In doing so, DIY portal allows businesses to make significant savings of time and money while improving key metrics such as customer satisfaction, lead generation and acquisition costs.

Sarvagya Mishra, Co-founder and Director of SuperBot (PinnacleWorks), said the launch of the DIY portal is meant to catalyze market growth and help businesses achieve superior unit economics via process automation, especially within the SME segment. “By automating key processes, the all-new DIY platform will enable businesses of all sizes to meet and exceed their KPIs and drive better outcomes with zero training, management or infrastructure costs,” he said. “During the beta testing phase, the platform enabled 100x faster calling for businesses.”

Backed by SuperBot’s AI and NLP capabilities, DIY portal allows businesses from MSMEs to large enterprises, to deploy campaigns without knowing a single line of code, thus streamlining the user journey and enabling swift development. Once they sign up and create an account, business users just need to select their industry, use-cases and preferred language and voice-overs before uploading contact numbers. The platform provides support in 10+ languages, including Hindi, English, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada etc. and uses algorithms that have been extensively trained on 100+ industry-specific use-cases.