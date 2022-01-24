WhatsApp may introduce two-step verification for desktop users

In a bid make WhatsApp more secure, the instant messaging app is reportedly planning to introduce two-step verification for its desktop users. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo; a screenshot shared by the website shows that the feature will allow users to turn on and turn off authentication, change PIN, and change email address on the desktop app on desktop and web.









“It will be possible to enable or disable the two-step verification on the web/desktop client. This is very important especially when you lose your phone and you do not remember your PIN. You can restore it by requesting a reset link, but if you are temporarily unable to log into your mail account,” said WABetaInfo in a post.

WhatsApp is working on managing two-step verification on the desktop client! The ability to enable and disable two-step verification is under development on WhatsApp Desktop beta!https://t.co/fsj9ZxK17R — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 22, 2022

When there is a registration of your WhatsApp account, after entering the 6-digit code, a personal PIN will be required to log into the account. WhatsApp wants to make it easier to manage two-step verification everywhere, so they are working on introducing the feature on the web/desktop client in a future update,” it added.

Also Read: Samara Capital ready to invest Rs 7,000 cr in Future Retail: Amazon

Two-step verification is already available on the mobile app version where a personal PIN must be entered when registering your phone number with WhatsApp. Since WhatsApp is multi-device, it makes sense for the company to expand that protection to desktop and web, since it requires no verification currently.