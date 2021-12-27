Spider-man: No Way Home is the first pandemic-era movie to smash $1 billion at the global box office. It was only 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame which broke the coveted tally in 11 and 5 days, respectively.









Given the rapidly spreading omicron variant, it’s impressive that Spider-man: No Way Home made it past the $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide. This movie is still playing to many sold-out screenings nationwide. It reached $1.05 billion at the global box office over the Christmas weekend, pushing out The Battle of Lake Changjin, a Chinese film released in November that has pocketed $904.9 million worldwide.

Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore, said Spider-man: No Way Home’s sprint to $1 billion within the context of this still pandemically-challenged marketplace is nothing sort of astonishing. “It demonstrates the power of a great movie to draw fans around the world to enjoy the shared and communal experience that only the movie theatre can provide.”

Shawn Robbins, BoxOffice.com chief analyst, said the partnership between Sony and Disney is clearly one of the great benefit to both. The two entities had brokered a deal that would allow the Sony-owned Spider-man: No Way Home to appear in Marvel’s cinematic universe. The agreement means that Marvel will be involved in Spider-Man’s solo projects and the character would appear in other Marvel films as well.

Tom Holland, who plays the character Peter Parker, has appeared in six Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including three solo features. It should be noted that Sony and Disney renegotiated this deal in 2019 to split production costs and box office receipts. Spider-Man: Homecoming became the second-highest box office run of any Spider-Man film released in theaters with its $880.4 million worldwide haul. Spider-Man: Far From Home, in 2019, became the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie and first to top $1 billion with $1.132 billion in global ticket sales.