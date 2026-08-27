In a world where matchmaking can sometimes feel like scrolling through biodatas and ticking compatibility boxes, Muslim matchmaking platform Muzz is pushing for something more personal: talk first, decide later.

The platform has launched ‘Pehle Baat, Phir Baraat’, a new campaign designed to encourage deeper conversations between potential partners before they take the life-changing step toward marriage.

The campaign’s central message is simple but potentially powerful: before planning the baraat, make time for the baat.

Beyond Biodatas and Matchmaking Checklists

Traditional matchmaking has often focused on basic details such as education, profession, family background and lifestyle preferences. Muzz’s latest campaign argues that those details are only the beginning.

‘Pehle Baat, Phir Baraat’ shifts attention toward the conversations that can reveal whether two people are actually compatible.

That includes discussions about marriage expectations, family dynamics, careers, finances, children, personal values, priorities and everyday life after the wedding.

The campaign also tackles a frequently overlooked part of dating and matchmaking: knowing which questions to ask—and which can wait.

Through digital content, videos and real-world experiences, Muzz plans to present relatable situations and conversations designed to make potentially difficult discussions feel more natural.

Muzz Takes the Conversation Offline

The campaign is also moving beyond smartphones with Raabta, a singles mixer planned for Delhi.

The event is scheduled for September 5 at The Piano Man and is designed to give single Muslims an opportunity to meet potential connections face-to-face rather than relying solely on online profiles.

Raabta will combine curated matchmaking activities, conversations, live entertainment, and opportunities for attendees to interact in a less formal environment.

The event has already sold out, according to Muzz, suggesting significant interest in offline experiences alongside digital matchmaking.

For Muzz, the event reinforces a key idea behind the campaign: technology can introduce two people, but conversation helps them understand one another.

‘A Profile Can Help You Meet Someone’

Shahzad Younas, founder and CEO of Muzz, said the campaign is intended to change the emphasis from preparing for the wedding to preparing for the marriage itself.

He argued that people should feel more comfortable discussing subjects such as family, money, careers, children and values before making a long-term commitment.

The campaign therefore positions meaningful conversation as an important part of modern Muslim matchmaking, not an afterthought.

That approach also reflects a broader change in how relationships are being evaluated. For many people, compatibility increasingly involves shared expectations, communication styles and attitudes toward family and everyday life — not simply whether two profiles appear to match.

The Bigger Shift in Muslim Matchmaking

Muzz’s campaign arrives as digital matchmaking continues to reshape how people discover potential spouses.

Online platforms can speed up the initial search and expand the pool of potential matches, but finding someone with similar expectations can take far more than matching algorithms or profile information.

‘Pehle Baat, Phir Baraat’ seeks to put that human element back at the center of the process.

Muzz says it currently connects more than 17 million users across more than 190 countries and has facilitated over 800,000 marriages globally.

The campaign ultimately delivers a message that goes beyond matchmaking technology: the wedding may be the destination people celebrate, but the conversations before it can determine whether the relationship has a strong foundation.

Before the baraat, Muzz wants people to have the baat that really matters.