Muzz Introduces Anti-Ghosting Feature to Promote Meaningful Matchmaking Conversations

Online matchmaking platform Muzz has introduced a new conversation accountability feature aimed at reducing ghosting and encouraging more meaningful interactions, marking a shift away from the engagement-driven strategies that dominate many dating and matchmaking apps.

The new update is designed to address one of the most common frustrations among users of digital matchmaking platform conversations that abruptly end without explanation. Rather than encouraging users to keep collecting matches, the company says its latest feature prioritises respectful communication and intentional connections.

New Feature Encourages Clear Communication

Under the new system, users who leave a conversation unanswered for seven days will receive a prompt asking them to decide how they wish to proceed. They can reply to the conversation, formally end it, or indicate that they are already communicating with the other person through another channel.

According to Muzz, the feature is intended to provide greater clarity for users searching for long-term relationships, particularly those seeking marriage, where unanswered conversations can lead to uncertainty and frustration.

The company believes small design changes can encourage healthier communication habits without restricting user choice.

Moving Beyond Endless Swipes

The latest update reflects a broader product strategy focused on helping users build genuine relationships rather than maximising app engagement.

Over the past year, Muzz has rolled out several features intended to reduce digital fatigue, including limits on the number of simultaneous conversations users can maintain and automatic expiration of inactive matches. These measures are designed to encourage members to invest more time in meaningful conversations instead of continuously browsing new profiles.

The company argues that many matchmaking platforms continue to measure success through metrics such as swipes, matches, and screen time, while users are ultimately looking for successful relationships.

CEO Highlights Purpose-Driven Design

Commenting on the launch, Shahzad Younas, Founder and CEO of Muzz, said the platform evaluates every new feature based on whether it improves a user’s chances of finding a meaningful relationship.

He noted that ghosting often leaves users with unanswered questions and emotional uncertainty, adding that technology can encourage more considerate behaviour without forcing interactions.

According to Younas, honest communication—even when ending a conversation—is often more valuable than silence, particularly on platforms where members are seeking life partners rather than casual connections.

A Growing Focus on Digital Wellbeing

The introduction comes amid wider conversations within the technology industry about digital wellbeing and responsible product design.

Many social and dating platforms have traditionally focused on increasing user engagement through features that encourage prolonged browsing. However, growing scrutiny around screen time, online behaviour and user experience has prompted some technology companies to rethink how success is measured.

Muzz says its approach centres on creating an environment where users are encouraged to make thoughtful decisions instead of remaining in indefinite conversations or accumulating inactive matches.

The company believes this aligns more closely with the expectations of users who join the platform specifically to find marriage partners.

Addressing a Common Industry Challenge

Ghosting has become one of the defining challenges of modern online dating and matchmaking. Users often report that conversations end without warning, leaving uncertainty and making it difficult to determine whether to move on.

By prompting users to actively respond after periods of inactivity, Muzz hopes to create greater accountability while maintaining flexibility for individuals whose circumstances may have changed.

The company says the feature is intended as a gentle reminder rather than a punitive measure, encouraging respectful interactions without limiting personal choice.

Reflecting Changing User Expectations

Industry experts have increasingly highlighted the importance of designing technology that supports healthier digital habits rather than simply increasing usage metrics.

For relationship-focused platforms, that means helping users achieve successful outcomes instead of extending time spent on the app. Muzz believes its latest feature reflects this changing philosophy by placing relationship quality ahead of platform engagement.

As online matchmaking continues to evolve, the company says responsible product design will become an increasingly important differentiator in an increasingly competitive market.

With its new conversation accountability feature, Muzz aims to demonstrate that thoughtful technology can help reduce uncertainty, encourage respectful communication, and improve the overall experience for people searching for lasting relationships.