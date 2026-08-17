She became increasingly candid about her struggles with postpartum depression, addiction and recovery. Earlier this year, she published her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which she revisited her childhood fame, motherhood and the difficult periods that affected her health and career.

Hayden Panettiere, the actress who became a television star through Heroes and Nashville, has died at 36. Her representative confirmed her death to ABC News, with her father, Skip Panettiere, describing her as an “incredible light” who brought joy to millions.

The circumstances surrounding Hayden Panettiere’s death have not been disclosed. Reuters reported that the cause was unknown at the time and that an investigation was underway.

Her death comes just days before what would have been her 37th birthday.

Hayden Panettiere Became a Star With ‘Heroes’

Panettiere began performing as a child before becoming internationally recognized as Claire Bennet on NBC’s superhero drama Heroes.

Her character, a teenager who can heal from devastating injuries, became one of the show’s defining figures and helped make Panettiere a household name.

She subsequently took on another career-defining role as Juliette Barnes on Nashville, portraying a young country music star whose turbulent personal and professional life unfolded over the show’s run.

The performance earned Hayden Panettiere multiple award nominations, including two Golden Globe nominations.

Her film career included Remember the Titans, I Love You, Beth Cooper and the Scream franchise. She played Kirby Reed in Scream 4 and later returned to the character in Scream VI.

She also became known to gamers for her voice and performance work, including the video game Until Dawn.

A Career Marked by an Open Struggle

In later years, Panettiere became increasingly candid about her struggles with postpartum depression, addiction and recovery.

Earlier this year, she published her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which she revisited her childhood fame, motherhood and the difficult periods that affected her health and career.

Hayden Panettiere had previously discussed how postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter contributed to a devastating period in her life.

Her openness helped turn her personal experiences into an advocacy platform, particularly around mental health and addiction.

Motherhood and Her Daughter Kaya

Hayden Panettiere was the mother of Kaya, her daughter with former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

She had previously spoken publicly about her decision to relinquish custody of Kaya to Klitschko in 2018 while she focused on recovery.

Panettiere described the decision as one of the hardest moments of her life, but said she believed her daughter’s safety had to come first.

Despite the circumstances, she continued to speak lovingly about her daughter and their relationship.

Panettiere Also Faced Another Devastating Loss

The actress suffered another profound personal tragedy when her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, died in 2023 at just 28.

She later described the loss as devastating, saying their relationship had been exceptionally close.

Jansen’s death became another chapter in Panettiere’s increasingly public discussion of grief and emotional struggles.

Beyond Hollywood

Hayden Panettiere’s impact extended beyond acting.

She supported mental health awareness, animal welfare, and environmental causes, and became an advocate for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Her connection to Ukraine was personal through her former relationship with Klitschko and his family. She spoke publicly about the humanitarian crisis and supported relief efforts.

In 2011, Panettiere was also honored for advocacy related to Washington, D.C., statehood.

Hayden Panettiere Leaves a Complicated, Powerful Legacy

Panettiere’s career stretched from child acting roles to major television dramas, horror movies, music and video games.

But her legacy may ultimately extend beyond the characters she played.

She spoke openly about struggles that many celebrities traditionally keep private, including addiction, postpartum depression, grief and recovery.

Now, fans of Heroes, Nashville, Scream and Until Dawn are mourning an actress whose career began extraordinarily young and ended far too soon.

Hayden Panettiere was 36. Her family has asked for privacy as they grieve.