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Meta Faces $17.1 Billion Settlement Over Alleged Child Safety Failures

Meta Faces $17.1 Billion Settlement Over Alleged Child Safety Failures Social Reckoning Facebook Instagram

Meta

Meta Faces $17.1 Billion Settlement Over Alleged Child Safety Failures

Tech Plunge

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Meta has agreed to a potentially $17.1 billion multistate settlement over allegations that Facebook and Instagram were deliberately designed to keep children hooked, in a landmark deal that could reshape social media safety.

Meta Platforms has agreed to a sweeping settlement with 51 U.S. states and territories over allegations that its social media platforms harmed children and misled the public about the risks.

The agreement, announced this week after a federal trial began in California, could require Meta to pay up to $17.1 billion over 10 years, making it one of the largest state consumer protection settlements involving a technology company.

The case centered on allegations that Meta intentionally designed Instagram and Facebook to be addictive for young users while internal research showed potential risks to children’s mental health.

Meta has denied the allegations.

Meta agrees to sweeping Instagram and Facebook changes

The financial penalty is only part of the deal. Meta will also be required to introduce major changes designed to make Instagram and Facebook safer for children. Under the agreement, minors will face a combined default two-hour daily limit across the platforms, with mandatory interruptions after extended use.

The restrictions could become even tougher if other major social media companies agree to comparable measures. If Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube adopt the framework, the daily limit would fall to one hour per platform and remain in effect for a longer period.

Meta must also introduce nighttime restrictions preventing children from accessing feeds between midnight and 6 a.m. Notifications will be silenced overnight, while school-time restrictions will limit push notifications during school hours.

The settlement also calls for stronger age-verification measures and expanded parental controls.

Likes, beauty filters and harmful content targeted

The agreement targets several features critics have linked to unhealthy social media use among young people.

Meta will be required to restrict visible “like” and reaction counts on posts made by minors and limit beauty and cosmetic-style filters for young users.

The company must also strengthen protections against content involving bullying, eating disorders, suicide and self-harm.

An independent auditor will monitor Meta’s implementation of the reforms and have broad access to information, while state attorneys general will retain oversight.

For Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb, the settlement represents a major victory for youth safety. His office said the District is expected to receive between $90.4 million and $129.4 million.

Why the settlement could change Big Tech

The agreement comes as social media companies face thousands of lawsuits and investigations over alleged harm to children and teenagers.

The litigation has increasingly been compared with the legal battles against tobacco companies during the 1990s, when lawsuits helped force major financial settlements and changes in industry practices.

Stanford law professor Nora Freeman Engstrom said the settlement could accomplish changes that would have been difficult to achieve through legislation alone.

However, the deal does not end every legal battle involving social media companies. Individual families and plaintiffs pursuing separate lawsuits are generally not erased by the multistate settlement.

Meta wants other platforms to follow

Meta’s chief legal officer, C.J. Mahoney, described the framework as groundbreaking but argued that its success depends on other platforms adopting similar measures.

That could put pressure on TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat to follow Meta’s lead rather than allowing the company to shoulder restrictions competitors avoid.

The settlement also creates a financial incentive for that cooperation: Meta’s total payment could rise by another $5 billion if major competitors agree to comparable safety reforms.

A turning point for social media?

The settlement arrives at a crucial moment for the technology industry.

For years, governments, parents and researchers have questioned whether social media platforms do enough to protect young users from addictive design, harmful content and excessive screen time.

Meta’s agreement could establish a new benchmark for child safety across the industry.

The bigger question now is whether competitors will follow.

If they do, the settlement could become more than a massive payout. It could mark the moment social media platforms were forced to fundamentally rethink how children use their products.

  • Meta Faces $17.1 Billion Settlement Over Alleged Child Safety Failures Social Reckoning Facebook Instagram
  • Meta Faces $17.1 Billion Settlement Over Alleged Child Safety Failures Social Reckoning Facebook Instagram

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