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Selena Gomez Hit With Fraud Lawsuit Over Wondermind Mental-Health Startup Mandy Teefey Daniella Pierson

Selena Gomez Hit With Fraud Lawsuit Over Wondermind Mental-Health Startup Mandy Teefey Daniella Pierson

E! News

Selena Gomez Hit With Fraud Lawsuit Over Wondermind Mental-Health Startup Mandy Teefey Daniella Pierson

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Selena Gomez is facing a major legal challenge after investors sued the pop star, alleging they were misled about her involvement in her mental-health startup Wondermind and the company’s prospects.

Selena Gomez has been sued by a group of investors who accuse the singer and actor of fraud and failing to fulfill commitments connected to Wondermind, the mental-health startup she co-founded in 2021. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Delaware on Thursday, claims investors put nearly $1.2 million into the company after being led to believe Gomez would play an active role in developing and promoting the business.

The plaintiffs allege that promised initiatives, including a mobile application and major corporate partnerships, never materialized.

Selena Gomez’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Investors Allege Wondermind Promises Fell Apart

Wondermind was launched as a platform focused on what it described as “mental fitness,” offering content and resources intended to help people develop healthier emotional and psychological habits.

Gomez was presented as a co-founder and held leadership roles, including chief impact officer and head of marketing.

According to the lawsuit, investors believed Selena Gomez’s enormous social-media following and celebrity profile would help transform Wondermind into a major consumer brand.

The plaintiffs claim they were also told the startup had a valuation of approximately $95 million in 2022, while being presented with potential partnerships and ambitious plans for the company.

Those plans allegedly included relationships with major corporations, advertising opportunities, celebrity-driven promotions and a dedicated Wondermind app.

The investors now claim those promises were misleading.

“The App Was Never Built,” Lawsuit Claims

One of the most damaging allegations concerns Wondermind’s failure to develop the mobile application investors say they were promised.

“The partnerships did not exist. The initiatives never materialized. The app was never built,” the lawsuit alleges.

The plaintiffs further claim that Wondermind struggled with basic business operations, including timely payments to employees and vendors.

They allege that the company’s founders and executives failed to disclose the extent of its financial and operational problems while investor money continued to fund the business.

The lawsuit claims investors only learned about the startup’s alleged difficulties after media reports surfaced in 2025.

Selena Gomez, Mother and Former Partner Also Sued

Selena Gomez is not the only person named in the lawsuit.

Investors have also sued Mandy Teefey, Gomez’s mother and a former co-chief executive of Wondermind, as well as Daniella Pierson, a former business partner who left the company in 2023.

The allegations include securities fraud, common-law fraud and breach of contract, among other claims.

The lawsuit also alleges that Teefey told investors that Pierson had improperly used company funds for personal expenses, including rent.

Daniella Pierson has denied those allegations.

In a statement, Daniella Pierson said she looks forward to presenting documentation and financial records that she says will establish the facts. She also denied using investor funds for personal expenses.

Selena Gomez with the Wondermind founders Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson

Selena Gomez with the Wondermind founders Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson

Lawsuit Adds Pressure to Gomez’s Business Empire

The legal battle places fresh scrutiny on Selena Gomez’s expanding business profile.

Beyond her entertainment career, Gomez has built major commercial ventures and become one of the world’s most-followed celebrities on social media. Her enormous online audience was reportedly a key part of the appeal for Wondermind investors.

The lawsuit, however, argues that Gomez did not fulfill contractual obligations connected to her role in the startup.

It also references reporting about internal disputes and difficulties surrounding Wondermind, including tensions among people involved with the company.

The investors are seeking to recover their original investments, along with damages and legal fees.

At this stage, the allegations remain unproven, and the filing reflects the plaintiffs’ claims rather than a court’s findings.

  • Selena Gomez Hit With Fraud Lawsuit Over Wondermind Mental-Health Startup Mandy Teefey Daniella Pierson
  • Selena Gomez with the Wondermind founders Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson
  • Selena Gomez Hit With Fraud Lawsuit Over Wondermind Mental-Health Startup Mandy Teefey Daniella Pierson
  • Selena Gomez with the Wondermind founders Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson

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