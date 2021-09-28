South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled Galaxy M52 5G smartphones, its latest offering in mid-range bracket, with special pricing for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Galaxy M52 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The mid-range device ships with Android 11 out of the box. The new device is a successor to Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone. The phone measures 164.2×76.4×7.4mm and weighs 173 grams.









Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.In terms of optics, there is a 64MP triple rear camera setup paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP camera on the front. The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It is rated to deliver up to 48 hours of talk time or 20 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The device also supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The new Samsung phone also supports Dolby Atmos, NFC and Knox Security.

Galaxy M52 5G comes in Blazing Black and Icy Blue colours and will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival to start from October 3

Galaxy M52 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, Samsung will offer a special introductory price of Rs 26,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 28,999 for 8GB+128GB to consumers at the beginning of the Great Indian Festival on Amazon. Early access to the Galaxy M52 5G through Amazon will also be provided for Prime members.

“Galaxy M52 5G comes with defense-grade Knox security and 11 5G band support which not only makes this device future ready but also extremely secure so users can be rest assured of their data security. And all this is packed in an ultra slim 7.4mm body making it a perfect blend of style and substance,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement