Motorola Edge 20 Pro with triple rear cameras launched in India

US-based smartphone maker Motorola has launched its flagship smartphone, Motorola edge 20 pro in India. First debuted globally in July 2021, this is the top-end model in Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion line-up– which were launched in India in August. The smartphone will be up against mid-range smartphones including the OnePlus 9R, Vivo X60, Xiaomi Mi 11X, S20 FE 5G, iQOO 7 Legend in India.









Motorala edge 20 pro: specification

The smartphone features a 6.7″ 10-bit 144Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen with a punch hole in the center for the 32MP selfie camera. THe device is powered by carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and is paired with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone comes with a flagship grade camera system boasting a 108 MP Primary Sensor, 16MP Ultra-wide and macro sensor. The special The highlight of the camera is the periscope-style telephoto lens with 50X Super Zoom. Optical image stabilization (OIS) on the zoom camera automatically compensates against blurred images and videos due to unwanted camera movement.

The new device disrupts the smartphone display ecosystem with the fastest smartphone refresh rate of 144Hz on a 10-bit AMOLED display and an exceptional a low latency 576 Hz touch rate. The 4500 mAh battery packs enough juice to power all your 5G connections and will work for upto 30 hours. Additonally TurboPower™ 30-Watt charging fills up 9 hours of power in just 10 minutes. On the software side, we get Android 11, and Motorola has promised to release Android 12 and 13 when available while also guaranteeing two years of security updates.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with triple cameras unveiled in India: price, offers, and specifications

Motorola edge 20 pro: Price

The new device will be available for Pre-Order from 3rd October on Flipkart at launch price of just INR 36,999. It will be availavle in two colour variants — midnight sky and iridescent cloud. You can also pre-book the motorola edge20 pro at an effective price of just 35,499* using the additional Big Billion Days offer of 10% discount (up to INR 1500) on AXIS & ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards.

“The smartphone comes with a flagship grade camera system boasting a 108MP primary Sensor, 16MP ultra-wide and macro sensor and a 5X telephoto lens with OIS that supports up to 50x Super Zoom,” the company said in a statement.

“Our first ever periscope-style telephoto lens lets you shoot photos from farther away without losing clarity. Go even further with 50x Super Zoom, capturing details from incredible distances,” it added.