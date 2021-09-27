Myntra ramps up supply chain network ahead of ‘Big Fashion Festival’

Flipkart-backed Myntra has consolidated its supply chain network with a fulfillment centre in Kolkata, three mother hubs, 12 satellite hubs and 171 distribution centres to enhance storage capacity and optimise deliveries.









The fulfilment centre measures 2 lakh square feet with the storage capacity for 45 lakh items. It will also create approximately 2,500 jobs, according to Business Today report. This facility will also serve as a hub for the eastern region, an important market for Myntra, with its mature fashion shopper base. With the latest addition, Myntra will now have 5 fulfillment centres including one each in Bengaluru, Bhiwandi, Bilaspur and Binola. The fashion ecommerce platform also added three mother hubs at Bilaspur, Chennai and Kolkata taking total count to 30. Myntra hasl also increased the number of distribution centres to 1,330.

The new facilities have been unveiled days before the Bengaluru-headquartered ecommerce giant ‘Big Fashion Festival’ that will be held from October 3-10.

Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “Our tech-pivoted fulfillment and distribution centres with their state-of-the-art infrastructure, play an important role to elevate the quality-of-service experience we are able to offer to our customers, on the back of optimised delivery timeline, especially during peak periods such as the festive season. With the expansion of our overall storage and processing facility, we are geared up to deliver a fulfilling festive shopping experience for our growing customer base.”

E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart have also announced sale events and are lining up new launches and offers to woo shoppers. Players hold multiple sale events, timed around Dussehra and Diwali.

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival to start from October 3

Flipkart will host its annual ”The Big Billion Days” sale from October 7-12 this year, while Amazon’s Great Indian Festival will be a month-long event.

Myntra said the upcoming edition of Big Fashion Festival will offer selection from about 7,000 brands, offering the largest-ever collection of about 10 lakh styles.

“Myntra expects over 1.1 million first-time shoppers to shop for their festive needs during the event. This time, more brands than ever before, offer the best of popular domestic and international brands including Mango, H&M, PUMA, Marks & Spencer, along with a focus on regional festive ensembles,” it added.

Last year, over 14 million shoppers had visited the platform on day 1 of Myntra”s Big Fashion Festival.