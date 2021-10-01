Redmi Note 10 Lite rolled out in India: price, offers, specifications

Redmi has officially unveiled Note 10 Lite smartphones in India. The new device is a rebranded version of its predecessor the Redmi Note 9 Pro with a few tweaks. This is the latest offering from the Chinese smartphone major in the Redmi Note 10 series that consists of the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Note 10 Pro Max, the Note 10T 5G, and the Note 10S.









Redmi Note 10 Lite: specifications

Redmi Note 10 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The device boasts of a large LCD panel with a top-centre positioned punch-hole. The device features a 6.67 inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. The display is protected by a corning Gorilla Glass 5 and holds a 16MP selfie camera in the punch-hole cut-out. It comes with a 5,020mAh battery which is again the same as the Note 9 Pro and has an 18W fast charging support. The handset comes in three colour options and runs on Android 11 out of the box and has the MIUI 12 on top of it.

The newly launched smartphone has a quad-camera system at the upper centre of the rear. The camera setup includes a 48MP main camera lens, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 5MP lens, and lastly a 2MP sensor. The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner as an additional security layer. For connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Redmi Note 10 Lite: Prices

The Redmi Note 10 Lite starts at ₹13,999(~$189) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, ₹15,999(~$216) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and ₹16,999(~$229) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset comes in three variants-Midnight Black, Metallic Grey, and Glacier White. The phone will be available for sale from October 2, 12am (midnight) on Mi.com and Amazon.in. Launch offers include Rs. 1,250 instant discount on SBI credit card.