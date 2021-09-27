Connect with us

MeitY Startup Hub Partners with Dell Technologies to Build Robust Start-up Ecosystem

Press Trust of India
MeitY Start-up Hub (MSH), an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), aimed at strengthening the deep-tech ecosystem across India, has entered into a partnership with Dell International Services India Pvt. Ltd. (Dell Technologies). The said collaboration shall help the start-ups by providing mentorship and training for their upskilling, access to pitching events as well as customer base, technology support in the form of Dell products/ equipment, etc.



Dell Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and services, both traditional infrastructure and multi-cloud technologies and also partners with various entities for offering training/ skill development in Information Technology space. MSH and Dell Technologies intend to host a unique challenge for ed-tech startups in India to share their innovative technology-enhanced solutions that address the diverse educational challenges prevalent in the Indian society namely- infrastructural constraints, lack of personal attention for learning, cultural diversity, proper evaluation and performance review, digital divide.

The winners of the said challenge will become a part of Dell Partner Ecosystem whereby start-ups would acquire relevant exposure and assistance on various aspects, including go-to-market strategies, appropriate value additions in respect of the products/ services proposed to be offered thereby promoting their scalability. Delighted to announce the partnership, MSH CEO Mr. Jeet Vijay, said, MSH and Dell Technologies are collaborating to ensure requisite hand-holding for the budding entrepreneurs in the form of necessary guidance, market outreach as well as technology support. The partnership fosters the MSH mission to promote and strengthen Indian start-up ecosystem leading to the creation of world-class start-ups and vibrant economy.


