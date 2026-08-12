The trial is expected to draw significant attention because Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is also expected to appear. Jury selection begins Wednesday, with opening statements scheduled for August 18.

Meta is heading into one of the most consequential legal battles in its history as 29 states take the company to a court trial over allegations that Facebook and Instagram were deliberately designed to keep children and teenagers hooked and, in the process, harm them.

The landmark federal trial begins Wednesday in Oakland, California, and could last seven weeks. Beyond potentially exposing Meta to enormous financial penalties, the case could force the company to make sweeping changes to how its platforms operate.

The stakes are enormous. Meta has estimated that damages in the case could reach $1.4 trillion, a figure approaching the company’s reported $1.5 trillion market value.

States Demand Major Changes to Facebook and Instagram

The Meta lawsuit, filed in 2023 following a multistate investigation, accuses Meta of designing Facebook and Instagram features to maximize engagement among young users while misleading the public about potential risks.

Attorneys general from Colorado, Kentucky, California and New Jersey are leading the case. The states are seeking far more than financial compensation. They want a nationwide court order requiring Meta to impose age restrictions, eliminate features such as infinite scrolling and change algorithms that promote content to young users.

Prosecutors are also seeking restrictions on notifications, time limits for young users and the deletion of algorithms and artificial intelligence models developed using children’s data.

The proposed changes could fundamentally alter the way millions of young people interact with Meta’s platforms.

Mark Zuckerberg Expected to Testify

The Meta trial is expected to draw significant attention because Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is also expected to appear.

Jury selection begins Wednesday, with opening statements scheduled for August 18. The case is being overseen by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who has taken an unusual approach by empaneling an advisory jury.

Unlike a traditional jury, an advisory jury will answer specific questions selected by the judge. Rogers will ultimately issue the ruling herself and is not legally bound by the jury’s conclusions.

That unusual structure could make the case particularly closely watched by the technology industry.

Meta Pushes Back

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has strongly rejected the allegations and says the evidence will demonstrate its efforts to protect children and young people from harm on Facebook and Instagram.

The company has argued that it has worked with parents, researchers, law enforcement and experts to understand risks affecting children. Meta has also challenged the premise that it misled consumers about addiction, arguing that “social media addiction” is not formally recognized as a psychiatric condition.

The company faces an increasingly difficult legal environment, however.

A New Mexico judge recently ordered Meta to pay $567 million and make changes to its platforms after finding the company responsible for contributing to a children’s mental-health crisis in the state. Meta has also denied the allegations in that case.

Youth Social Media Litigation Explodes

The California trial is part of a much larger legal fight involving Meta and other social media companies.

More than 3,000 lawsuits have reportedly been filed by individuals, school districts and other groups alleging that social media platforms contribute to harm among young users.

The issue gained momentum following revelations from former Meta employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen, who told Congress in 2021 that the company knew about potential harms affecting young users and had information that could have helped improve safety.

Public pressure is also mounting. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 85% of Americans believe social media can be addictive for children, while 61% said social media companies require stronger oversight.

Could This Change Social Media Forever?

Legal experts describe the California proceedings as a potentially existential moment for Meta and the wider social media industry.

A massive damages award could have extraordinary financial consequences, while nationwide restrictions could force companies to redesign core features that have helped drive user engagement for years.

For Meta, the question is no longer simply whether Facebook and Instagram caused harm to children. The bigger question is whether a court can force one of the world’s largest technology companies to fundamentally change how its platforms are built.

And with Mark Zuckerberg potentially taking the witness stand, the seven-week Meta trial could become one of the most closely watched technology battles of 2026.