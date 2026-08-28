Aaron Sorkin’s connection to the Facebook story goes back to The Social Network, which earned eight Oscar nominations and won three Academy Awards. But The Social Reckoning isn’t simply The Social Network 2.

Aaron Sorkin is back in Facebook territory, and this time, the story isn’t about how Mark Zuckerberg built an empire. It’s about what happened after the empire took over our lives. The first major trailer for The Social Reckoning has arrived, putting Jeremy Strong’s Mark Zuckerberg and Mikey Madison’s Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen at the center of a tense new drama that promises to reopen one of the biggest controversies in social media history.

Directed and written by Oscar-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin, the movie hits theaters October 9, roughly 16 years after his acclaimed screenplay for David Fincher’s The Social Network introduced audiences to the explosive origins of Facebook.

But the sequel-like companion piece is heading in a much darker direction.

Zuckerberg Returns, But This Time, He’s Under Fire

The new Social Reckoning trailer opens with Wall Street Journal investigative reporter Jeff Horwitz, played by Jeremy Allen White, making the stakes brutally clear.

He describes himself as an investigative journalist before declaring that “that guy” and “this company” are playing an unprecedented role in people’s lives.

The “guy” is Zuckerberg.

The company is Facebook.

And the target is the system behind one of the world’s most powerful technology platforms.

Jeremy Strong plays Zuckerberg, previously portrayed by Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network. The trailer shows Strong’s Zuckerberg under intense scrutiny as he defends his stance on free speech and challenges accusations against the company.

Mikey Madison Plays Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen

At the heart of The Social Reckoning is Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee whose decision to provide internal company documents to journalists helped trigger the explosive Facebook Files investigation.

Mikey Madison, who won an Oscar for Anora, portrays Frances Haugen.

The trailer shows Haugen approaching Horwitz and insisting she wants to “help Facebook, not hurt it,” immediately raising questions about why she contacted him and what she knows.

That relationship becomes the engine of the story.

The film dramatizes the dangerous process through which Haugen and Horwitz worked together, ultimately exposing internal information about Facebook’s operations and its approach to issues involving young users, platform safety and social-media harms.

Aaron Sorkin Returns to His Biggest Tech Story

Aaron Sorkin’s connection to the Facebook story goes back to The Social Network, which earned eight Oscar nominations and won three Academy Awards.

But The Social Reckoning isn’t simply The Social Network 2.

Rather than revisit Facebook’s creation, the film focuses on the consequences of the platform’s extraordinary growth and the controversy surrounding its internal practices.

That gives Sorkin an opportunity to revisit familiar territory while asking a much more uncomfortable question: What happens when a technology company becomes powerful enough to influence virtually every part of modern society?

A Timely Return to the Facebook Debate

The movie arrives at a moment when scrutiny of social media platforms is intensifying.

Governments, parents, lawmakers and technology critics have increasingly questioned the impact of platforms such as Facebook and Instagram on children and teenagers.

Meta has also faced major legal battles over allegations surrounding youth safety and social-media addiction, including a recently announced multistate settlement involving sweeping changes to protections for minors.

Against that backdrop, Sorkin’s film could land with considerably more force than a conventional Hollywood sequel.

Star-Studded Cast Heads Into the Fight

Alongside Madison, White and Jeremy Strong, the cast includes Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen and Bill Burr.

Sorkin directed the movie from his own screenplay and produced alongside Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser.

The film is positioned as a companion to The Social Network, but its subject matter may be even more combustible.

Sixteen years after audiences watched Facebook’s creation become Hollywood drama, The Social Reckoning is ready to revisit the fallout and put Zuckerberg back in the spotlight.

This time, the question isn’t who invented Facebook.

It’s what Facebook became.