Add as a preferred source 16 Years on, Aaron Sorkin Is Back for Facebook's Social Reckoning
Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Takes Aim at Zuckerberg as Aaron Sorkin Reopens Facebook’s Biggest Scandal

The Social Reckoning Trailer Takes Aim at Zuckerberg as Aaron Sorkin Reopens Facebook’s Biggest Scandal Jeremy Strong Mikey Madison Frances Haugen

Movies & Documentaries

‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Takes Aim at Zuckerberg as Aaron Sorkin Reopens Facebook’s Biggest Scandal

Aaron Sorkin’s connection to the Facebook story goes back to The Social Network, which earned eight Oscar nominations and won three Academy Awards. But The Social Reckoning isn’t simply The Social Network 2.
Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Aaron Sorkin is back in Facebook territory, and this time, the story isn’t about how Mark Zuckerberg built an empire. It’s about what happened after the empire took over our lives. The first major trailer for The Social Reckoning has arrived, putting Jeremy Strong’s Mark Zuckerberg and Mikey Madison’s Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen at the center of a tense new drama that promises to reopen one of the biggest controversies in social media history.

Directed and written by Oscar-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin, the movie hits theaters October 9, roughly 16 years after his acclaimed screenplay for David Fincher’s The Social Network introduced audiences to the explosive origins of Facebook.

But the sequel-like companion piece is heading in a much darker direction.

Zuckerberg Returns, But This Time, He’s Under Fire

The new Social Reckoning trailer opens with Wall Street Journal investigative reporter Jeff Horwitz, played by Jeremy Allen White, making the stakes brutally clear.

He describes himself as an investigative journalist before declaring that “that guy” and “this company” are playing an unprecedented role in people’s lives.

The “guy” is Zuckerberg.

The company is Facebook.

And the target is the system behind one of the world’s most powerful technology platforms.

Jeremy Strong plays Zuckerberg, previously portrayed by Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network. The trailer shows Strong’s Zuckerberg under intense scrutiny as he defends his stance on free speech and challenges accusations against the company.

Mikey Madison Plays Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen

At the heart of The Social Reckoning is Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee whose decision to provide internal company documents to journalists helped trigger the explosive Facebook Files investigation.

Mikey Madison, who won an Oscar for Anora, portrays Frances Haugen.

The trailer shows Haugen approaching Horwitz and insisting she wants to “help Facebook, not hurt it,” immediately raising questions about why she contacted him and what she knows.

That relationship becomes the engine of the story.

The film dramatizes the dangerous process through which Haugen and Horwitz worked together, ultimately exposing internal information about Facebook’s operations and its approach to issues involving young users, platform safety and social-media harms.

Aaron Sorkin Returns to His Biggest Tech Story

Aaron Sorkin’s connection to the Facebook story goes back to The Social Network, which earned eight Oscar nominations and won three Academy Awards.

But The Social Reckoning isn’t simply The Social Network 2.

Rather than revisit Facebook’s creation, the film focuses on the consequences of the platform’s extraordinary growth and the controversy surrounding its internal practices.

That gives Sorkin an opportunity to revisit familiar territory while asking a much more uncomfortable question: What happens when a technology company becomes powerful enough to influence virtually every part of modern society?

A Timely Return to the Facebook Debate

The movie arrives at a moment when scrutiny of social media platforms is intensifying.

Governments, parents, lawmakers and technology critics have increasingly questioned the impact of platforms such as Facebook and Instagram on children and teenagers.

Meta has also faced major legal battles over allegations surrounding youth safety and social-media addiction, including a recently announced multistate settlement involving sweeping changes to protections for minors.

Against that backdrop, Sorkin’s film could land with considerably more force than a conventional Hollywood sequel.

Star-Studded Cast Heads Into the Fight

Alongside Madison, White and Jeremy Strong, the cast includes Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen and Bill Burr.

Sorkin directed the movie from his own screenplay and produced alongside Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser.

The film is positioned as a companion to The Social Network, but its subject matter may be even more combustible.

Sixteen years after audiences watched Facebook’s creation become Hollywood drama, The Social Reckoning is ready to revisit the fallout and put Zuckerberg back in the spotlight.

This time, the question isn’t who invented Facebook.

It’s what Facebook became.

  • The Social Reckoning Trailer Takes Aim at Zuckerberg as Aaron Sorkin Reopens Facebook’s Biggest Scandal Jeremy Strong Mikey Madison Frances Haugen
  • The Social Reckoning Trailer Takes Aim at Zuckerberg as Aaron Sorkin Reopens Facebook’s Biggest Scandal Jeremy Strong Mikey Madison Frances Haugen

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Movies & Documentaries

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Drake Sells Majority Stake in OVO as Authentic Brands Group Takes Control

Fashion World & Designers

Drake Sells Majority Stake in OVO as Authentic Brands Group Takes Control
By August 28, 2026
The Game Goes Back to His Roots in New The Life Music Video from The Documentary 3 III Compton

Album Drop

The Game Goes Back to His Roots in the New ‘The Life’ Video from The Documentary III
By August 28, 2026
The Social Reckoning Trailer Takes Aim at Zuckerberg as Aaron Sorkin Reopens Facebook’s Biggest Scandal Jeremy Strong Mikey Madison Frances Haugen

Movies & Documentaries

‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Takes Aim at Zuckerberg as Aaron Sorkin Reopens Facebook’s Biggest Scandal
By August 28, 2026
A24 Onslaught Trailer Unleashes Genetically Engineered Killers in Brutal New Horror Adam Wingard Dan Stevens Adria Arjona

A24

A24’s ‘Onslaught’ Trailer Unleashes Genetically Engineered Killers in Brutal New Horror
By August 27, 2026
Woody Allen 90-Year-Old Director Sets October Shoot in Spain latest film Coup de Chance

Hollywood

Woody Allen Is Back: 90-Year-Old Director Sets October Shoot in Spain Coup de Chance
By August 27, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Meta Faces $17.1 Billion Settlement Over Alleged Child Safety Failures Social Reckoning Facebook Instagram

Meta

Meta Faces $17.1 Billion Settlement Over Alleged Child Safety Failures
By August 28, 2026
Muzz Wants to Change How Muslims Find a Life Partner With Pehle Baat Phir Baraat Muslim Matchmaking app

Life

Muzz Wants to Change How Muslims Find a Life Partner With ‘Pehle Baat, Phir Baraat’
By August 27, 2026
GTA 6 Leaks Rock Rockstar as Developer Finally Breaks Its Silence Take TWo Interactive Rockstar

Gaming

GTA 6 Leaks Rock Rockstar as Developer Finally Breaks Its Silence
By August 27, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season James Vowles F1

Formula 1

Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season
Drake New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens Live Nation Canada and the National Capital Commission

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens
World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight - Heart Aerospace Massive X1 Aircraft

Aviation

World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight
US Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States

Food

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States
Google Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court

Artificial Intelligence

Google Is Buying Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court to Hear the Matter
Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Live Nation Conflict of Interest Into Lawsuit

Music Disputes

Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Over Hidden Live Nation Ties: ‘Conflict of Interest’ Explodes Into Legal Battle
Zydus Wins USFDA Approval for Ascorbic Acid Injection With 180-Day Generic Exclusivity

News

Zydus Wins USFDA Approval for Ascorbic Acid Injection With 180-Day Generic Exclusivity
Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto Casa Loma

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto
Drake Janice STFU Faces Megan Thee Stallion Cardi B Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Hip-Hop

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Faces Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Showdown
GTA 6 Gameplay Leaked Footage Jason’s Wild Car Chaos Emerges Rockstar Games Cyber leek

Gaming

GTA 6 Gameplay Leak: Jason’s Wild Car Chaos Emerges
Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet Sachin Bansal

Fintech

Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet
India Burger Boom Explodes Beyond Metros as Top Chains Cross 2000 Outlets QSR Watch Edition II report from Kennis Ventures

Business

India’s Burger Boom Explodes Beyond Metros as Top Chains Cross 2,000 Outlets QSR Watch – Edition II report from Kennis Ventures
Natalie Harp Trump’s Human Printer Unlikely Political Flashpoint Trump aide Jon Ossoff Air Force One Decoy Plane

Trump Presidency

Natalie Harp: Trump’s ‘Human Printer’ Becomes an Unlikely Political Flashpoint
Drake Makes History Shabang ICEMAN to Fourth Billboard Rhythmic No. 1 Maneesh

Billboard

Drake Makes More History as ‘Shabang’ Pushes ICEMAN to Fourth Billboard Rhythmic No. 1
Robin Williams Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes Zelda

AI and Deepfakes

Robin Williams’ Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes: “This Is Our Way of Sharing His Legacy”
Is Fortnite Down Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override v42.00

Epic Games

Is Fortnite Down? Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline
Post Malone Engaged to Christy Lee After Surprise Relationship Reunion

E! News

Post Malone Engaged to Christy Lee After Surprise Relationship Reunion
Dune Part Three Drops New Teaser Ahead of December Showdown Dune 3 Avengers Doomsday

Box office

Dune: Part Three Drops New Teaser Ahead of December Showdown
The Game Drops The Documentary III With Drake Collaboration No Brakes Lil Wayne Snoop Dog

Album Drop

The Game Drops The Documentary III With Drake Collaboration and Kendrick Lamar Beef Fallout
Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover Four Film PRoject Sam Mendes Paul Mescal

Biopic

Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover
Prince Harry and Meghan Reportedly Plan Shock Return to Britain Children Prince Charles

E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Reportedly Plan Shock Return to Britain
Sons of Anarchy Cast Reunites for Charlie Hunnam New FX Series Legends SOA

FX

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reunites for Charlie Hunnam’s Wild New FX Series ‘Legends’
To Top
Loading...