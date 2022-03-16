Connect with us

Ducati launches spl anniversary edition Panigale V2 in India at Rs 21.3 lakh

Ducati launches spl anniversary edition Panigale V2 in India at Rs 21.3 lakh

Ducati launches spl anniversary edition Panigale V2 in India at Rs 21.3 lakh

Press Trust of India
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Wednesday launched a special anniversary edition of its Panigale V2 motorcycle in India priced at Rs 21.3 lakh (ex-showroom).



Christened as ‘Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary’, the limited edition bike is characterised by the special celebratory livery inspired by the Ducati 996 R of the first World Superbike title won by Troy Bayliss in 2001, Ducati India said in a statement. The bike is 3 kg lighter from the standard version Panigale V2 due to the adoption of a lithium-ion battery and the choice of the single-seater configuration, it added.

It is powered by a 955 cc twin-cylinder engine with a maximum power of 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. “As a brand, we take racing very seriously and we take pride in being one of the few brands in the world that constantly bring learnings from the racetrack to the Ducatisti.

“We’re elated to introduce this special motorcycle in the Indian market so that racing fans from across the country can get their hands on this unique and numbered edition of the Panigale V2,” Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.


Related Topics:
