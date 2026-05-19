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Donald Trump Praises Former Critic Mark Cuban During Surprise White House Appearance

Donald Trump Praises Former Critic Mark Cuban During Surprise White House Appearance TrumpRx Cost Plus Drugs Prescription

Business

Donald Trump Praises Former Critic Mark Cuban During Surprise White House Appearance

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Donald Trump made headlines after publicly praising billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban during a White House healthcare affordability event, despite years of public criticism and political clashes between the two high-profile figures.

The unexpected appearance marked a rare moment of unity between Trump and Cuban, who previously endorsed Democratic candidates and openly criticized the president during multiple election cycles.

Mark Cuban Joins Trump at Healthcare Event

Cuban appeared alongside Trump to support the expansion of TrumpRx, a prescription drug pricing platform aimed at helping Americans access lower-cost medications. The initiative is now partnering with companies, including  Cost Plus Drugs,  Amazon Pharmacy, and  GoodRx, to list hundreds of generic medications at reduced prices.

During the event, Mark Cuban thanked Trump for the opportunity and emphasized that lowering healthcare costs should not be a partisan issue.

“Republicans, independents, and Democrats all want cheaper drugs,” Mark Cuban said while discussing the partnership.

Trump later addressed questions about Mark Cuban’s appearance, particularly given the businessman’s past support for Kamala Harris during the 2024 election campaign.

“He made a mistake,” Trump joked, referring to Cuban’s endorsement of Harris. However, the president quickly shifted tone and praised Cuban’s business success, saying he has “a lot of respect” for him and noting that Cuban “has got a good company.”

Years of Public Feuds Between Trump and Cuban

The friendly exchange surprised many political observers because the relationship between Trump and Mark Cuban has often been hostile.

Over the years, the two billionaires traded sharp public insults across interviews and social media. In 2024, Trump attacked Cuban on Truth Social, calling him “weak and pathetic” while mocking his athletic ability and business reputation.

Mark Cuban, meanwhile, repeatedly criticized Trump’s ethics and political leadership. During a conversation with Vivek Ramaswamy in 2024, Cuban described Trump as “the most unethical” person in business.

The entrepreneur also backed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election before later supporting Harris in 2024.

Despite the political history, Cuban made clear that his focus at the White House event was on healthcare affordability rather than politics.

Healthcare Partnership Sparks Online Debate

Following the event, Mark Cuban faced criticism online from some supporters who questioned why he appeared beside Trump. Social media users debated whether the partnership signaled a political shift or simply reflected bipartisan cooperation on healthcare reform.

Cuban defended the collaboration in a now-deleted social media post, arguing that reducing prescription drug costs should take priority over political disagreements.

The billionaire later clarified that he removed the post because the language he used distracted from the larger issue of healthcare affordability.

TrumpRx Expansion Draws National Attention

Trump announced that the TrumpRx platform will now feature more than 600 generic medications through partnerships with major pharmacy providers. Cuban highlighted that hundreds of those listings come directly from Cost Plus Drugs, the online pharmacy company he co-founded in 2022.

The partnership represents one of the most unexpected alliances in recent U.S. political and business news, uniting two outspoken billionaires who spent years publicly attacking one another.

  • Donald Trump Praises Former Critic Mark Cuban During Surprise White House Appearance TrumpRx Cost Plus Drugs Prescription
  • Donald Trump Praises Former Critic Mark Cuban During Surprise White House Appearance TrumpRx Cost Plus Drugs Prescription

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