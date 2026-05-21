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Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Testing ‘Wade Mode’ in Texas Lake

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Testing ‘Wade Mode’ in Texas Lake

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Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Testing ‘Wade Mode’ in Texas Lake

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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A Tesla Cybertruck owner in Texas is facing criminal charges after allegedly driving the futuristic electric vehicle directly into a lake while attempting to test the truck’s controversial “Wade Mode” feature.

The unusual incident, which quickly went viral online, happened at Grapevine Lake near Grapevine and has reignited debate over the Cybertruck’s real-world capabilities, safety concerns, and the bold claims surrounding the vehicle made by Elon Musk.

Cybertruck Gets Stuck During ‘Wade Mode’ Test

According to local authorities, first responders were dispatched to Katie’s Woods boat ramp shortly before 8 p.m. following reports that a Cybertruck had intentionally entered the water.

When officers arrived, they discovered the electric truck partially submerged near the shoreline. The driver later told police he deliberately drove the vehicle into the lake to test the Cybertruck’s Wade Mode, a feature designed to help the vehicle navigate shallow bodies of water such as rivers and creeks.

However, the experiment quickly went wrong.

Officials said the truck became disabled after taking on water, forcing the driver and passengers to escape through one of the vehicle’s windows before emergency crews removed the Cybertruck from the lake.

The driver, identified as Jimmy Jack McDaniel, was arrested at the scene.

 

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Driver Faces Multiple Charges

Police charged McDaniel with operating a vehicle in a closed section of the park or lake, failing to have valid boat registration, and several water safety equipment violations.

Authorities stressed that while some vehicles may technically be capable of entering shallow freshwater areas, drivers are still required to obey local safety regulations and park restrictions.

“We want to remind drivers that although a vehicle may be physically capable of entering shallow freshwater areas, doing so can create legal and safety concerns under Texas law,” police said in a public statement following the incident.

McDaniel reportedly told officers he had previously driven the Cybertruck into water multiple times, including into the Atlantic Ocean, and described the lake incident as a “miscalculation.”

Elon Musk’s Claims About Cybertruck Water Capabilities Resurface

The incident has renewed attention on earlier comments made by Musk regarding the Cybertruck’s water resistance.

In a 2022 social media post, Elon Musk claimed theTesla Cybertruck would be “waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat” capable of crossing rivers, lakes, and even calm seas.

Tesla’s owner’s manual does include information about Wade Mode, stating the feature allows the Cybertruck to drive through bodies of water under specific conditions. However, Tesla also warns drivers that they are responsible for checking water depth, underwater obstacles, and safe conditions before entering any flooded area or water crossing.

The manual does not describe the vehicle as an actual boat or recommend deep-water recreational use.

Viral Reactions Flood Social Media

The bizarre lake stunt quickly spread across social media platforms, where reactions ranged from mockery to support for the driver’s experiment.

Some users defended McDaniel, arguing that Tesla’s marketing and Musk’s public comments encouraged owners to test the vehicle’s extreme features. Others criticized the stunt as reckless and dangerous, especially considering the risks associated with electric vehicles and water exposure.

The incident also sparked fresh discussion about the long-term reliability and resale value of used Cybertrucks, particularly if they have been exposed to repeated water crossings.

For now, the Cybertruck’s unexpected lake adventure has become one of the internet’s latest viral Tesla stories — and a costly lesson about taking “Wade Mode” too literally.

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