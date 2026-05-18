Riot Games Korea Faces Lawsuit From PC Bang Owners Over Access Restrictions

The disagreement began in November last year when Riot informed PC bang operators that it planned to increase premium service fees by roughly 15%. The hourly fee would rise from 233 won to 269 won for businesses participating in the premium PC bang program.

A major legal dispute has erupted in South Korea’s gaming industry as PC bang operators filed an injunction against Riot Games Korea over plans to restrict access to popular games, including League of Legends and VALORANT.

According to industry reports, the Korea Internet PC Cafe Cooperative submitted the injunction request to the Seoul Central District Court on May 18. The cooperative aims to stop Riot from blocking game access for PC bang owners who canceled the company’s premium franchise service.

The dispute highlights growing tensions between gaming companies and South Korea’s massive PC bang industry, which remains a central part of the country’s gaming culture.

Fee Increase Triggered the Conflict

The disagreement began in November last year when Riot informed PC bang operators that it planned to increase premium service fees by roughly 15%. The hourly fee would rise from 233 won to 269 won for businesses participating in the premium PC bang program.

Since 2011, PC bangs have partnered with Riot through the service, allowing customers to receive exclusive in-game perks such as unlocked characters, skins, and additional benefits while playing at participating locations.

Although both sides reportedly reached an agreement in March to expand franchise benefits, tensions resurfaced after Riot issued a notice earlier this month warning operators that games could become inaccessible at PC bangs not subscribed to Riot’s services.

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PC Bang Operators Claim Riot Is Abusing Market Power

The cooperative argues that Riot should not block access to free-to-play games simply because a business owner decides not to subscribe to the premium program.

According to the filing, the organization believes Riot’s actions may violate South Korea’s Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act by abusing a dominant market position and engaging in unfair trade practices.

The issue carries major weight in the Korean gaming market because Riot’s games dominate the PC bang ecosystem. Industry tracking platform Gametrics reports that League of Legends and VALORANT currently rank as the top two games in Korean PC bangs, together accounting for approximately 43% of total market share.

That dominance gives Riot significant influence over internet cafes that rely heavily on popular multiplayer titles to attract customers.

Riot Defends Its Position

Riot Games Korea has defended the policy, arguing that commercial use of its games inside PC bangs differs from personal use at home.

The company says that while individuals can access the games for free privately, businesses using the games commercially must provide fair compensation to the copyright holder. Riot compared the situation to licensing requirements for music, films, and software used in commercial environments.

The legal battle could become an important test case for how gaming publishers manage licensing rights and monetization within South Korea’s highly competitive PC bang industry.

Gaming Industry Watches Closely

As the case moves through court, both PC bang operators and gaming companies are closely watching the outcome. The ruling could shape future relationships between publishers and gaming cafes, especially as publishers seek new ways to monetize live-service games and esports-driven ecosystems.