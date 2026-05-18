Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Riot Games Korea Faces Lawsuit From PC Bang Owners Over Access Restrictions

Riot Games Korea Faces Lawsuit From PC Bang Owners Over Access Restrictions League of Legends and VALORANT.

eSports

Riot Games Korea Faces Lawsuit From PC Bang Owners Over Access Restrictions

The disagreement began in November last year when Riot informed PC bang operators that it planned to increase premium service fees by roughly 15%. The hourly fee would rise from 233 won to 269 won for businesses participating in the premium PC bang program.
Tech Plunge

By

Published on

A major legal dispute has erupted in South Korea’s gaming industry as PC bang operators filed an injunction against Riot Games Korea over plans to restrict access to popular games, including League of Legends and VALORANT.

According to industry reports, the Korea Internet PC Cafe Cooperative submitted the injunction request to the Seoul Central District Court on May 18. The cooperative aims to stop Riot from blocking game access for PC bang owners who canceled the company’s premium franchise service.

The dispute highlights growing tensions between gaming companies and South Korea’s massive PC bang industry, which remains a central part of the country’s gaming culture.

Fee Increase Triggered the Conflict

The disagreement began in November last year when Riot informed PC bang operators that it planned to increase premium service fees by roughly 15%. The hourly fee would rise from 233 won to 269 won for businesses participating in the premium PC bang program.

Since 2011, PC bangs have partnered with Riot through the service, allowing customers to receive exclusive in-game perks such as unlocked characters, skins, and additional benefits while playing at participating locations.

Although both sides reportedly reached an agreement in March to expand franchise benefits, tensions resurfaced after Riot issued a notice earlier this month warning operators that games could become inaccessible at PC bangs not subscribed to Riot’s services.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 2XKO (@2xko)

PC Bang Operators Claim Riot Is Abusing Market Power

The cooperative argues that Riot should not block access to free-to-play games simply because a business owner decides not to subscribe to the premium program.

According to the filing, the organization believes Riot’s actions may violate South Korea’s Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act by abusing a dominant market position and engaging in unfair trade practices.

The issue carries major weight in the Korean gaming market because Riot’s games dominate the PC bang ecosystem. Industry tracking platform Gametrics reports that League of Legends and VALORANT currently rank as the top two games in Korean PC bangs, together accounting for approximately 43% of total market share.

That dominance gives Riot significant influence over internet cafes that rely heavily on popular multiplayer titles to attract customers.

GTA 6 Release Date Reconfirmed as Take-Two CEO Doubles Down on November Launch

Riot Defends Its Position

Riot Games Korea has defended the policy, arguing that commercial use of its games inside PC bangs differs from personal use at home.

The company says that while individuals can access the games for free privately, businesses using the games commercially must provide fair compensation to the copyright holder. Riot compared the situation to licensing requirements for music, films, and software used in commercial environments.

The legal battle could become an important test case for how gaming publishers manage licensing rights and monetization within South Korea’s highly competitive PC bang industry.

Gaming Industry Watches Closely

As the case moves through court, both PC bang operators and gaming companies are closely watching the outcome. The ruling could shape future relationships between publishers and gaming cafes, especially as publishers seek new ways to monetize live-service games and esports-driven ecosystems.

  • Riot Games Korea Faces Lawsuit From PC Bang Owners Over Access Restrictions League of Legends and VALORANT.
  • Riot Games Korea Faces Lawsuit From PC Bang Owners Over Access Restrictions League of Legends and VALORANT.

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in eSports

Trump’s AI-Generated Alien Images Spark Social Media Frenzy After Pentagon UFO File Release GAvin Newsom

Trump’s AI-Generated Alien Images Spark Social Media Frenzy After Pentagon UFO File Release
By May 18, 2026
Paul John Whisky Elevates India’s Single Malt Culture with Exclusive ‘Cask-to-Glass’ Experience in Mumbai Sonal Holland

Paul John Whisky Elevates India’s Single Malt Culture with Exclusive ‘Cask-to-Glass’ Experience in Mumbai
By May 18, 2026
Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlock Jessica Mann MeToo

Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlock
By May 16, 2026
AMC Confirms Major Walking Dead Universe Return Fans Were Hoping For Dead City Daryl Dixon AMC+ Negan Maggie Hershel

AMC Confirms Major Walking Dead Universe Return Fans Were Hoping For
By May 18, 2026
Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlock Jessica Mann MeToo

Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlock
By May 16, 2026
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Produce Afghanistan War Film for Netflix Major Adam Jowett. No Way out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Produce Afghanistan War Film for Netflix
By May 15, 2026
Paul John Whisky Elevates India’s Single Malt Culture with Exclusive ‘Cask-to-Glass’ Experience in Mumbai Sonal Holland

Paul John Whisky Elevates India’s Single Malt Culture with Exclusive ‘Cask-to-Glass’ Experience in Mumbai
By May 18, 2026
Riot Games Korea Faces Lawsuit From PC Bang Owners Over Access Restrictions League of Legends and VALORANT.

Riot Games Korea Faces Lawsuit From PC Bang Owners Over Access Restrictions
By May 18, 2026
Cloudflare to Cut 20% of Workforce as AI Reshapes Tech Industry Layoffs Tech AI Automation

Cloudflare to Cut 20% of Workforce as AI Reshapes Tech Industry
By May 8, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Riot Games Korea Faces Lawsuit From PC Bang Owners Over Access Restrictions League of Legends and VALORANT.

Riot Games Korea Faces Lawsuit From PC Bang Owners Over Access Restrictions
By May 18, 2026
Anthropic’s Mythos AI Sparks Cybersecurity Scramble Across U.S. Banks Claude Mythos Preview Anthropic’s Project Glasswing initiative

Anthropic’s Mythos AI Sparks Cybersecurity Scramble Across U.S. Banks
By May 18, 2026
SailPoint Unveils Agentic Fabric to Tackle Rising AI Identity Security Risks AI Governance

SailPoint Unveils Agentic Fabric to Tackle Rising AI Identity Security Risks
By May 18, 2026
Trump Media replaces Devin Nunes as CEO after $6 billion stock collapse and $712 million loss Kevin Kevin McGurn CEO Trump Media truth Social

Trump Media replaces Devin Nunes as CEO after $6 billion stock collapse and $712 million loss
By April 22, 2026
Muzz officially launches in India — and the world's largest Muslim marriage app already has millions of users here Muzz founder and CEO Shahzad Younas

Muzz officially launches in India — and the world’s largest Muslim marriage app already has millions of users here
By April 22, 2026
Is Iran Winning the Meme War? AI Propaganda and Name Calling Catches Up with Trump Content Warfare Videos Trolling Trump Iran

Is Iran Winning the Meme War? AI Propaganda and Name Calling Catches Up with Trump
By April 15, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Tornado strikes Enid, Oklahoma homes destroyed and Vance Air Force base closed after April 2026 twister

Tornado Strikes Enid, Oklahoma: Homes Destroyed and Air Force Base closed
By April 24, 2026
Earth Day 2026 Why We Celebrate and Simple Actions That Can Change the Planet Global Action Climate Change

Earth Day 2026: Why We Celebrate and Simple Actions That Can Change the Planet
By April 22, 2026
Olivia Munn Opens Up on John Mulaney’s Support During Breast Cancer Battle

Olivia Munn Opens Up on John Mulaney’s Support During Breast Cancer Battle
By March 30, 2026
Drake's Iceman New album rollout goes big explosions, ice blocks, and a hidden release date hidden in Toronto

Album Announcement

Drake’s Iceman album rollout goes big: explosions, ice blocks, and a hidden release date hidden in Toronto
Cocaine in rivers is changing salmon behaviour, new study finds — and the results are alarming Australia's Griffith University benzoylecgonine Water ways Pollution Water

News

Cocaine in rivers is changing salmon behaviour, new study finds and the results are alarming
Tornado strikes Enid, Oklahoma homes destroyed and Vance Air Force base closed after April 2026 twister

Climate Change

Tornado Strikes Enid, Oklahoma: Homes Destroyed and Air Force Base closed
To Top
Loading...