Focus on rollout of flex-fuel vehicles in a year: Gadkari to auto makers

Press Trust of India
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday emphasised on the roll-out of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) in the Indian auto market within a year. Gadkari also appealed to vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of six airbags across all variants and segments of a vehicle. “Met a delegation of CEOs of SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) in New Delhi today.



Emphasised on the need for a quick roll-out of Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) capable of running on 100% ethanol and gasoline into the Indian auto market within a year’s time,” the minister said in a tweet. “In the interest of passenger safety, I have also appealed all private vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of 6 airbags across all variants and segments of the vehicle,” he added.

According to an official statement, the minister met a delegation of CEOs from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) comprising private, commercial and two-wheeler automobile manufacturers. ” The delegation presented an update of the auto industry’s status and requested for Deferment of emission-based regulations such as BS-6 phase 2, CAF Phase 2 among others such as OBD regulations for two-wheelers,” the statement said. According to the statement, the minister congratulated the OEMs for performing well on the front of vehicle-engineering.


