Paul John Whisky Elevates India’s Single Malt Culture with Exclusive ‘Cask-to-Glass’ Experience in Mumbai

Paul John Whisky brought together whisky collectors, luxury enthusiasts, and culinary tastemakers for an immersive “Cask-to-Glass” experience at GIGI Bombay, highlighting the growing sophistication of India’s single malt culture.

Held in Mumbai’s Bandra district, the intimate evening was curated and led by Sonal Holland, India’s first and only Master of Wine. The event explored how different wine casks influence the aroma, texture, and flavour profile of single malt whisky, reflecting the evolving preferences of Indian consumers who increasingly value craftsmanship, pairing experiences, and storytelling behind premium spirits.

Indian Consumers Embrace Luxury Whisky Experiences

The event highlighted a major shift in India’s premium spirits market. Single malts are no longer viewed simply as nightlife beverages but are now becoming part of curated dining and lifestyle experiences.

Guests at the masterclass included malt collectors, Michelin-starred chefs, and leaders from the luxury retail industry. Rather than functioning as a traditional product showcase, the evening focused on educating consumers about cask influence, tropical maturation, and the intricate relationship between whisky and cuisine.

Each whisky expression was paired with specially designed dishes to create a sensory dining journey where food and spirits complemented one another throughout the evening.

A Curated Journey Through Four Award-Winning Expressions

The tasting experience began with Paul John Brilliance, the brand’s unpeated flagship single malt known for its light and elegant character. It was paired with bocconcini crackers topped with grilled zucchini, asparagus, toasted pine nuts, and orange zest, reflecting the whisky’s clean and approachable profile.

Next came Paul John Port Select Cask, matured in Portuguese port wine casks. The expression delivered deeper notes of dried fruits and warmth, paired with sweet potato gyoza glazed with burnt honey and Thai chilli, alongside Sicilian prawn gyoza infused with citrus and garlic flavours.

The third course featured Paul John Madeira Select Cask, matured in Madeira wine casks known for their nutty complexity. The whisky was paired with truffle risotto and sous vide chicken served with soy-honey glaze and cauliflower puree, enhancing the spirit’s earthy and layered profile.

The evening concluded with Paul John PX Select Cask, matured in Pedro Ximénez casks, famous for producing intensely sweet Spanish dessert wines. Rich notes of dark fruit and Christmas cake complemented a cherry raisin cheesecake with crème fraîche and Biscoff crumble.

Paul John Whisky Strengthens India’s Global Single Malt Reputation

Speaking at the event, Michael D’Souza, Master Distiller at Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky, emphasized that Indian single malts have already established global credibility through quality and consistency.

Sonal Holland also noted that Indian whisky brands are increasingly shaping global conversations around premium spirits, thanks to their unique tropical maturation process and world-class craftsmanship.

Produced by John Distilleries in Goa, Paul John Whisky has expanded to 44 countries since its launch and earned more than 390 international awards, making it one of Asia’s most celebrated single malt brands.

The Mumbai experience reinforced how India’s whisky landscape is evolving beyond consumption into education, flavour exploration, and luxury hospitality.