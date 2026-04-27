Moody’s upgrades China outlook to stable in 2026: What it Means

More in Business
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Startups
India’s Green Infrastructure Leap: Cement-Free and Carbon-Negative Roads Debut in Bengaluru
India’s push toward sustainable infrastructure has received a significant boost as Eco Path Innovations unveiled two...
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News
Bon Jovi’s Charity Restaurant to Close A Community Effort Leaves Lasting ImpactBy Sound Plunge
A pop-up charity restaurant run by Jon Bon Jovi is set to close its doors next...
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Motorcycles
BMW F 450 GS Launched in India: Price, Specs and Key FeaturesBy Auto Plunge
BMW Motorrad has officially launched the much-anticipated BMW F 450 GS in India, marking a significant...
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News
Cocaine in rivers is changing salmon behaviour, new study finds and the results are alarming
Salmon exposed to substances like cocaine travelled 1.9 times farther per week than their unexposed counterparts....
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Business
Trump Media replaces Devin Nunes as CEO after $6 billion stock collapse and $712 million lossBy Tech Plunge
The stock, which surged sharply ahead of Trump's re-election in November 2024, subsequently fell by 67%,...
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E-commerce
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
Gurugram-based ethnic wear brand Alaya By Stage3 has closed an undisclosed seed funding round led by...
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Employment
CFA Charter holders in India now earn an average of $23.5K, 66% plan to take their skills abroad
Average annual compensation among CFA charterholders and candidates in India has risen to ₹22.1 lakh in...
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News
UK Bans an Entire Generation from Buying Cigarettes as Landmark Tobacco Bill Clears Parliament
The United Kingdom (UK) has taken one of the boldest public health steps in a generation,...
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Apple
John Ternus Takes the Apple Throne, But the Hard Part Starts NowBy Tech Plunge
Apple's historical playbook, move slowly, then redefine the category, worked spectacularly with the iPhone in 2007....
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Copyright
Pedro Pascal vs Pedro Piscal: Actor Takes Legal Action Over Chilean Spirit Brand
The dispute began after Chilean entrepreneur David Herrera registered the “Pedro Piscal” trademark in 2023 and...