Moody’s upgrades China outlook to stable in 2026: What it Means

Credit ratings agency Moody’s has revised its outlook on China’s economy from negative to stable, marking a significant shift in how one of the world’s most influential financial assessors views the world’s second-largest economy amid an increasingly complex global trade environment.

Moddy’s simultaneously maintained China’s A1 sovereign credit rating, its fifth-highest investment grade tier, signalling that while challenges remain, the overall trajectory of the Chinese economy is now viewed as sufficiently resilient to warrant a more optimistic assessment.

Why Moody’s changed its view

The revision reflects Moody’s judgment and A1 sovereign credit rating that China’s economic and fiscal fundamentals have demonstrated durability in the face of considerable headwinds. The agency cited the economy’s resilience against ongoing domestic pressures, geopolitical uncertainty, and the continued disruption to global trade patterns as central to its revised position.

Industrial output has been a particular bright spot. Chinese industrial profits grew at their fastest pace in six months in the most recent reporting period, underscoring the strength of the country’s manufacturing base even as other parts of the economy, notably domestic consumption and export volumes, show signs of strain.

Moody’s also pointed to the government’s deliberate focus on high-productivity sectors and its structured approach to unwinding regional and local government debt as factors likely to improve the efficiency of capital allocation over time.

Growth forecasts and what they imply

Moody’s projects China’s GDP will grow at 4.5% in 2026, moderating to 4.2% in 2027. While these figures represent a gradual easing from recent years, the agency characterised the slowdown as manageable given the competitiveness of Chinese exports and the breadth of the country’s industrial base.

The agency’s assessment was notably positive on China’s export capacity, arguing that even as growth in overseas shipments moderates under the weight of tariffs and shifting trade relationships, the underlying competitiveness of Chinese manufacturing should cushion the impact.

The debt question

The more cautionary element of Moody’s analysis concerns China’s public debt trajectory. Government debt is forecast to reach 82.4% of GDP by 2027 and is projected to exceed 90% before the end of the decade — a level that would represent a substantial increase from current figures and one that the agency acknowledged as a structural risk.

However, Moody’s argued that several features of China’s financial system limit the practical danger of this rising debt burden. Low domestic interest rates, a high savings rate, and a predominantly state-controlled financial system that keeps most debt within domestic boundaries all reduce the vulnerability that a similar debt level might represent in a more open economy.

Innovation as a counterweight to demographics

One of the more forward-looking elements of Moody’s assessment focused on China’s investment in high-productivity and innovation-driven sectors as a potential offset to the economic drag from an ageing population, a demographic challenge that is expected to intensify in the coming decades.

As China maintained its A1 sovereign credit rating, Moody’s characterised China’s economy as extremely large, deeply diversified, and possessing a superior capacity for technological innovation, qualities it believes will help sustain growth even as the working-age population contracts.