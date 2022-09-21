D2C Ecommerce, a homegrown multi-brand e-commerce platform has acquired Mumbai-based fashion jewellery brand ‘AccessHer’. Through this acquisition, D2C E-commerce will expand its presence in the jewellery and accessories space. It also aims at bolstering the brand’s footprint by investing in newer categories, scaling D2C E-commerce’s business, and expanding into global markets including UK, US, and Europe.

“The acquisition is the outcome of carefully thought through strategy and synergy between the two brands. Both D2C E-commerce and AccessHer adhere to the same vision and consider it important to provide the best quality products to young Indian consumers at affordable prices. This partnership gives us an opportunity of entering a new growing jewellery category and will help us scale the business to new heights by leveraging our existing capabilities,” said Mr. Manish Gupta CEO and Founder, D2C e-commerce.









AccessHer was established in 2018 with an aim of curating jewellery and accessories for contemporary Indian women by Gaurav Babel & Reena Jain, a husband and wife duo. With an eye for quality and a passion for design, AccessHer has introduced products that appeal to young women between the ages of 20 and 35 years for all her moods, looks & occasions. From vintage traditional ensembles that you can wear to your BFF’s wedding or a house puja to stylish statement jewellery for a party or a sparkling minimal office look, AccessHer has always been the first to present new trends on online marketplaces for its consumers.

With the festive season around the corner, jewellery is one of the fastest growing categories in the online marketplaces. AccessHer is well placed to capitalize on the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale & Great Indian Festival Sale across the leading online shopping platforms – Amazon and Flipkart. Currently, AccessHer has over 2000 products listed across various renowned e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Myntra, Meesho & Nykaa Fashion and will now also be available on www.d2csale.com. The brand has a wide product range across a variety of styles covering necklace sets, earrings, nose rings, bangles, bracelets, body jewellery, hair accessories, bags, festive wear and for gifting purpose. With a distinct focus on the ‘hair accessories’ category, AccessHer is eyeing a revenue of INR 10 crore in FY 2022-23 from this category itself.

“We are excited to partner and be onboard as part of the core team at D2C E-commerce. Together, we believe that we will not only establish AccessHer as a prominent brand in the category but also lend our expertise in helping D2C E-commerce scale to newer heights,” said Mr. Gaurav Babel, Founder at AccessHer. “By joining hands with them, we plan to expand our business across the globe and establish the brand as the most preferred in the fashion jewellery and accessories category,” he added.

In his current role at AccessHer, Gaurav Babel is responsible for driving the brand’s operations, while Reena Jain, on the other hand, looks into product curation and customer acquisition. With this acquisition, the duo will now be part of the core team at D2C E-commerce, and will be actively involved in scaling up D2C E-commerce’s operations in India and across the globe.

Adding to this, Ms. Reena Jain, co-founder of AccessHer, said: “Ever since the brand’s inception, we have worked towards curating both modern and traditional designs for the young and aspiring woman of today. Our focus has always been on providing our customers with affordable yet stylish products, without compromising on quality. D2C e-commerce has a similar ethos, and with the help of Manish Gupta and crew, we will be able to deliver the best quality products and experience to our consumers by reaching out to newer audiences and making the brand accessible to every household in India.”