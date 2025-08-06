Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Eveready Industries Earns BIS Certification for TEFCO Facility, Cementing Leadership in India’s Flashlight Industry

Eveready Industries Earns BIS Certification for TEFCO Facility, Cementing Leadership in India’s Flashlight Industry

Business

Eveready Industries Earns BIS Certification for TEFCO Facility, Cementing Leadership in India’s Flashlight Industry

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Eveready Industries India Ltd., leader in India’s flashlight and battery market, has announced a significant milestone — its TEFCO (The Eveready Flashlight Company) manufacturing facility in Lucknow has been awarded the prestigious Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. This recognition not only highlights Eveready’s manufacturing excellence but also sets a benchmark for the entire flashlight industry in India.

Established in 1958, the TEFCO plant in Lucknow is one of India’s oldest and largest flashlight manufacturing units. With this BIS certification, Eveready reinforces its commitment to quality, safety, and transparency in a market that has been increasingly cluttered with unorganised players selling uncertified and potentially unsafe products.



The Indian flashlight industry has been grappling with a surge of informal sector manufacturers who bypass legal metrology norms by omitting critical information like MRP on packaging and making exaggerated technical claims. This creates an environment of misinformation, eroding consumer trust and hindering fair competition.

In this context, the BIS certification acts as a seal of authenticity, ensuring that consumers receive products that meet India’s rigorous safety and performance standards. The certification will encourage standardisation, foster trust, and drive ethical competition, safeguarding the interests of consumers and organised manufacturers alike.

Anirban Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer of Eveready Industries India Ltd., remarked, “As India’s No.1 flashlight brand, receiving the BIS certification for our Lucknow TEFCO facility is a proud moment. Our products have always adhered to the highest quality standards, and this certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and consumer trust.”

The TEFCO facility is also home to a NABL-accredited (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) laboratory, where rigorous testing and validation processes are followed. This ensures every flashlight and torch rolling out of the plant meets the exacting standards expected of the Eveready name.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eveready India (@eveready.india)

Arun Kumar Sahay, Senior Vice President & Head – Operations, Eveready Industries India Ltd., added, “Achieving BIS certification is a major milestone that reflects our dedication to producing world-class products. It underscores our focus on quality, safety, and compliance with the highest industry standards.”

Moving forward, all BIS-certified Eveready flashlights will feature the official ISI mark and Central Mark License (CML) number on their packaging, giving consumers a clear indication of their authenticity and compliance.

The BIS certification is part of a broader government initiative to regulate product quality across industries like footwear, chemicals, consumer electronics, and textiles. Eveready’s ISI marking achievement positions it as a frontrunner in aligning with these national quality standards within the flashlight segment.

The TEFCO facility, which produces Eveready’s LED flashlights, rechargeable lanterns, and an array of lighting solutions, has been a cornerstone of the brand’s legacy since its foundation stone was laid in 1956. With this certification, Eveready continues its legacy of pioneering innovation and trusted quality in India’s flashlight and Battery market.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

OpenAI GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet Sam Altman AGI

GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Antarctica Rescue Mission: How a 20-Hour Flight Saved 3 U.S. Researchers From the Edge of the World

Antarctica Rescue Mission: How a 20-Hour Flight Saved 3 U.S. Researchers From the Edge of the World
By August 7, 2025
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ to Hit Theaters for 10th Anniversary Celebration

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ to Hit Theaters for 10th Anniversary Celebration
By August 7, 2025
‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy Pete Davidson Amazon MGM

‘The Pickup’ Review: Eddie Murphy Can’t Save This Wobbly Action Comedy
By August 7, 2025
Japan Marks 80th Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing as Global Threats Shift Its Pacifist Path

Japan Marks 80th Anniversary of Hiroshima Bombing as Global Threats Shift Its Pacifist Path
By August 7, 2025
Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses

Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses
By August 6, 2025
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
By August 6, 2025
Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation

Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation
By August 6, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OpenAI GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet Sam Altman AGI

GPT-5 Is Here—And It Might Be the Most Powerful AI Yet
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Sturgeon Moon 2025: Why This August Full Moon Is Twice as Nice

Sturgeon Moon 2025: Why This August Full Moon Is Twice as Nice
By August 7, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Why Online Gaming Continues to Attract Stakeholders and Consumers Alike Online Gambling Casinos Slots iGaming

iGaming

Why Online Gaming Continues to Attract Stakeholders and Consumers Alike
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
To Top
Loading...