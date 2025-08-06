Eveready Industries Earns BIS Certification for TEFCO Facility, Cementing Leadership in India’s Flashlight Industry

Eveready Industries India Ltd., leader in India’s flashlight and battery market, has announced a significant milestone — its TEFCO (The Eveready Flashlight Company) manufacturing facility in Lucknow has been awarded the prestigious Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. This recognition not only highlights Eveready’s manufacturing excellence but also sets a benchmark for the entire flashlight industry in India.

Established in 1958, the TEFCO plant in Lucknow is one of India’s oldest and largest flashlight manufacturing units. With this BIS certification, Eveready reinforces its commitment to quality, safety, and transparency in a market that has been increasingly cluttered with unorganised players selling uncertified and potentially unsafe products.







The Indian flashlight industry has been grappling with a surge of informal sector manufacturers who bypass legal metrology norms by omitting critical information like MRP on packaging and making exaggerated technical claims. This creates an environment of misinformation, eroding consumer trust and hindering fair competition.

In this context, the BIS certification acts as a seal of authenticity, ensuring that consumers receive products that meet India’s rigorous safety and performance standards. The certification will encourage standardisation, foster trust, and drive ethical competition, safeguarding the interests of consumers and organised manufacturers alike.

Anirban Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer of Eveready Industries India Ltd., remarked, “As India’s No.1 flashlight brand, receiving the BIS certification for our Lucknow TEFCO facility is a proud moment. Our products have always adhered to the highest quality standards, and this certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and consumer trust.”

The TEFCO facility is also home to a NABL-accredited (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) laboratory, where rigorous testing and validation processes are followed. This ensures every flashlight and torch rolling out of the plant meets the exacting standards expected of the Eveready name.

Arun Kumar Sahay, Senior Vice President & Head – Operations, Eveready Industries India Ltd., added, “Achieving BIS certification is a major milestone that reflects our dedication to producing world-class products. It underscores our focus on quality, safety, and compliance with the highest industry standards.”

Moving forward, all BIS-certified Eveready flashlights will feature the official ISI mark and Central Mark License (CML) number on their packaging, giving consumers a clear indication of their authenticity and compliance.

The BIS certification is part of a broader government initiative to regulate product quality across industries like footwear, chemicals, consumer electronics, and textiles. Eveready’s ISI marking achievement positions it as a frontrunner in aligning with these national quality standards within the flashlight segment.

The TEFCO facility, which produces Eveready’s LED flashlights, rechargeable lanterns, and an array of lighting solutions, has been a cornerstone of the brand’s legacy since its foundation stone was laid in 1956. With this certification, Eveready continues its legacy of pioneering innovation and trusted quality in India’s flashlight and Battery market.