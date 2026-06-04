Lewis Hamilton and Zlatan Ibrahimović Take on Madrid’s New F1 Circuit in Virtual Showdown

Formula 1 fans were treated to an unexpected crossover as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and football icon Zlatan Ibrahimović went head-to-head in a virtual racing showdown on Madrid’s upcoming Formula 1 circuit.

The sporting legends tested the all-new MADRING circuit through EA SPORTS F1 25’s 2026 Season Pack, offering fans a first glimpse of the track that will host the Spanish Grand Prix beginning in 2026. The collaboration quickly gained attention across social media, combining two of the biggest names in global sport with one of Formula 1’s most anticipated new venues.

First Look at the MADRING Circuit

In a video shared across digital platforms, Lewis Hamilton and Zlatan Ibrahimović competed on the newly unveiled MADRING layout using a racing simulator.

The virtual experience gave fans an early preview of the hybrid circuit, which combines traditional street-racing elements with purpose-built Formula 1 infrastructure. Designed specifically for the 2026 regulations, the 5.4-kilometer circuit features 22 corners and promises a unique challenge for drivers when it joins the Formula 1 calendar.

Ahead of its real-world debut, the virtual race offered valuable insight into the track’s fast-flowing sections, technical corners, and overtaking opportunities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Two Sporting Icons, One Competitive Spirit

Although they built their careers in different sports, Lewis Hamilton and Zlatan Ibrahimović share many qualities that have helped them reach legendary status.

Hamilton remains one of the most successful Formula 1 drivers in history, while Ibrahimović is widely regarded as one of football’s most accomplished and charismatic forwards. Both athletes have become global brands known for their confidence, determination, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Their friendly rivalry during the gaming session highlighted the competitive mindset that has defined their careers and entertained fans across both motorsport and football communities.

Madrid Grand Prix Set to Join Formula 1 in 2026

The timing of the collaboration comes as excitement continues to build around Formula 1’s expansion plans.

Madrid is scheduled to host its inaugural Formula 1 race in 2026, adding another major European destination to the championship calendar. The MADRING circuit will become the first completely new Formula 1 venue introduced since 2023 and is expected to play a significant role in the sport’s future growth strategy.

Drivers and teams have already begun familiarizing themselves with the layout through simulation programs, making Hamilton’s virtual test session particularly relevant ahead of the circuit’s debut.

EA SPORTS F1 25 Introduces the New Era of Formula 1

The gaming showdown also coincides with the launch of the EA SPORTS F1 25: 2026 Season Pack, which introduces the sport’s updated regulations, new cars, teams, and drivers.

Among the major additions are the arrival of Cadillac as Formula 1’s newest American team and Audi’s entry into the championship. Players can also experience new gameplay features, including Active Aerodynamics and Overtake Mode, reflecting the changes coming to the sport in 2026.

Hamilton Balances Fun With Ferrari Focus

While the virtual race showcased Lewis Hamilton’s lighter side, the Ferrari driver remains focused on his ambitions on track.

As he continues adapting to life with Scuderia Ferrari, Hamilton is aiming to add another chapter to his remarkable Formula 1 career. At the same time, collaborations like this demonstrate how Formula 1 continues to connect with broader sports audiences worldwide.

With Madrid preparing for its Formula 1 debut and anticipation growing around the 2026 season, Hamilton and Ibrahimović have already delivered an entertaining preview of what fans can expect from the sport’s next era.