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Adidas Crowns Mohamed Salah a Modern-Day Egyptian King in New FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

Adidas Crowns Mohamed Salah a Modern-Day Egyptian King in New FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

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Adidas Crowns Mohamed Salah a Modern-Day Egyptian King in New FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

Plunge Sports

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Sportswear giant Adidas has unveiled a powerful new chapter in its global “You Got This” campaign, placing football superstar Mohamed Salah at the center of a cinematic tribute celebrating his influence on Egyptian football and culture.

Launched ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the campaign portrays Mo Salah as a modern-day Egyptian king, highlighting his journey from a determined young footballer to one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

The film is set to roll out across Adidas and partner social media platforms throughout June, targeting football fans across the Middle East and beyond.

A Cinematic Retelling of Salah’s Journey

The campaign follows a group of young fans as they relive key moments from Mohamed Salah’s rise to global stardom. Through visually striking storytelling, the film revisits the sacrifices and determination that shaped his career, including the long journeys he made as a young player pursuing his football dreams.

Egyptian actress and media personality Huda El Mufti joins the project, helping bring the narrative to life through scenes that blend inspiration, imagination, and football culture.

Rather than focusing solely on Salah’s achievements on the pitch, the campaign emphasizes the values that have defined his career: resilience, ambition, and unwavering self-belief.

 

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The Modern-Day Egyptian King

One of the campaign’s most talked-about elements is its portrayal of Salah as a symbolic Egyptian king. Drawing inspiration from Egypt’s rich cultural heritage, Adidas uses royal imagery and mythology to represent the football icon’s status as a national hero.

The creative approach reflects how Salah has become much more than a football player for millions of Egyptians. His success story has turned him into a source of pride and inspiration for young athletes seeking to follow their own dreams.

By combining fantasy-inspired visuals with real-life milestones from Mohamed Salah’s career, Adidas creates a narrative that celebrates both his achievements and his lasting impact on future generations.

More Than Football

According to Adidas executives, the campaign is designed to reinforce the core message of the “You Got This” platform: confidence and belief can help athletes overcome pressure and achieve extraordinary goals.

The company described Salah as a symbol of possibility for an entire generation, demonstrating how dedication and perseverance can lead to success on the world stage.

The campaign also aligns with Adidas’ growing focus on football ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where the brand will continue its role as the tournament’s official match ball supplier and key commercial partner.

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Building Excitement for World Cup 2026

As anticipation grows for football’s biggest event, Adidas is using Salah’s story to celebrate the universal appeal of the sport. From the streets of Egypt to stadiums around the world, the campaign highlights football’s ability to inspire communities and unite fans.

With its cinematic visuals, emotional storytelling, and powerful message, Adidas’ latest tribute positions Mohamed Salah not just as a football legend but as a cultural icon whose influence extends far beyond the game.

  • Adidas Crowns Mohamed Salah a Modern-Day Egyptian King in New FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign
  • Adidas Crowns Mohamed Salah a Modern-Day Egyptian King in New FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

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