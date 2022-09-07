Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Neo Asset Management raises Rs 600 cr for maiden fund

Neo Asset Management raises Rs 600 cr for maiden fund

Business

Neo Asset Management raises Rs 600 cr for maiden fund

Press Trust of India
Published on

Neo Asset Management on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 600 crore for its maiden fund from domestic high networth individuals (HNIs) and multi-family offices.



The private credit fund — Neo Special Credit Opportunities Fund was launched in June. It is a category II alternative investment fund (AIF) that was aiming to raise Rs 800 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 1,200 crore, it said in a statement. The fund will be used for providing customised credit solutions to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) positive companies that cannot be catered to by traditional channels of financing. It will make 15-20 investments across sectors.

Also read: Startup StayVista raises Rs 40 crore from investors to grow business

“Private credit in India is at an inflection point, and we see this asset class evolving significantly similar to global markets. Neo Asset Management endeavours to fulfil the need of patient, flexible credit requirements of corporate India. This will have a sustainable impact on the investee companies and their ecosystems,” Hemant Daga, CEO, Neo Asset Management, said.

For investors, private credit funds offer a great opportunity for portfolio diversification and yield enhancement with significant downside protection, he added. Globally, some of the world’s largest funds are private credit funds managing more than USD 100 billion of assets. Neo Asset Management is an alternative asset management arm of Neo Group, set up by the finance industry veteran Nitin Jain.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Govt to invite bids for battery storage, green hydrogen, ammonia projects: RK Singh

Govt to invite bids for battery storage, green hydrogen, ammonia projects: RK Singh
By September 7, 2022
Neo Asset Management raises Rs 600 cr for maiden fund

Neo Asset Management raises Rs 600 cr for maiden fund
By September 7, 2022
EVTRIC Motors launches two high-speed electric scooters

EVTRIC Motors launches two new high-speed electric scooters
By September 7, 2022
Languify raises $180K in a Seed round led by Titan Capital

EdTech

Languify raises $180K in a seed round led by Titan Capital
MoU signed and exchanged by Prof . Chivukula V. Sastri on behalf of IIT Guwahati by its Chairman, Tech Board and Mr. Chalam C. S., Anil Kumar, Pavanraj

Startups

This Startup Founded by Senior Citizens Signs Memorandum With IIT Guwahati
Bigspoon raises Rs 100 cr from IAN, NB Ventures, others

Funding News

Bigspoon raises Rs 100 cr from IAN, NB Ventures, others
To Top
Loading...