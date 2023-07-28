Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Amazon India onboards first floating I Have Space’ store on Dal Lake

Amazon India onboards first floating I Have Space' store on Dal Lake

E-commerce

Amazon India onboards first floating I Have Space’ store on Dal Lake

Press Trust of India
Published on

Amazon India on Thursday said it has onboarded the first ever floating ‘I Have Space’ store on Dal Lake in Srinagar. Murtaza Khan Kashi, owner of houseboat Selec Town, will deliver packages every day to customers at the doorstep of their houseboats as part of the onboarding, according to a release.



Amazon Logistics, India, Director Karuna Shankar Pande said this will provide faster and reliable deliveries to customers across Srinagar, opportunities for small businesses and strengthen Amazon’s delivery network.

Also read: SAT modifies order in ZEEL matter; permits Sebi to appoint authorised officer to decide case

Launched in 2015, the ‘I Have Space’ programme has 28,000 neighbourhood and kirana partners in about 420 towns and cities in India. It partners with local stores and small businesses for delivering products within a 2 to 4 kilometres radius.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Marwari Catalysts' Portfolio Startups Raise USD 4 Million, Transforming Tier 2 and Tier 3 Startup Ecosystem

Funding News

Marwari Catalysts’ Portfolio Startups Raise USD 4 Million, Transforming Tier 2 and Tier 3 Startup Ecosystem
Silicon Valley-based startup raise USD 10 million to expand its manufacturing base in India, launch disruptive 5G and automotive solutions

Funding News

Silicon Valley-based startup raise USD 10 million to launch disruptive 5G and automotive solutions
India registers remarkable reduction in poverty with 415 million people coming out of it in 15 years: UN

Analysis

India registers remarkable reduction in poverty with 415 million people coming out of it in 15 years: UN
To Top
Loading...